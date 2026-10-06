CBJ Season Opening Thoughts

- Knies for Marchenko is paying off early for Columbus, and it’s a matter of when the cost control benefits the Blue Jackets. This season, it does cost Columbus more on the books for Knies, Andrae, and Lorentz, but will increase beyond for Marchenko and Wood in Toronto. If the Leafs convince Merzlikins to waive his NMC again for a playoff team, it could recoup the Leafs an asset, but maybe a late round pick at best.
- The Injury Bug will hurt playoffs. In an 84 game season and the losses of Fabbro, Severson, and Provorov could hurt the postseason for a franchise in desperate need of a return.
- Franchise Fantilli. The highest paid Blue Jacket ever had a goal in the home opener, and missing preseason doesn’t appear to have slowed him down.
- Werenski Norris Repeat. 30 minutes a night for the top defender while injuries hurt the defense. He’s already a point per game skater to start the year.
- Olivier Onslaught. The heavyweight champ defended his crown on night one in a heavy tilt with Zach Metaa, and the enforcer dominated the defender.
- Special Woes. 9 minors and a fight do not balance the 2 powerplay goals scored in week one. Bones needs to fix the culture he is setting here right away.
- Trade Rumors. KJ and Voronkov continue to circle around the rumor mill as the Fourth Period report. Johnson is putting up numbers on the top line, and Voronkov has a power play point while playing fourth line minutes. They’re in the lineup now and will be going forward as keys to the future.
- Jet Loaded GAA. Greaves has allowed 3 goals a game or more in the first two, and this cannot keep up in any hope for the postseason. Hopefully veterans Talbot and Copley can calm the youngster, on his new price tag, down.
- Cleveland Collecting Firsts. NCAA prospects Buckberger and Eernisse and WHL alumni Elick and Gardner got their first points and wins in the AHL. Tuch and Lorentz got their first points in Cleveland. Clendenning returns to the Mosnters for the first time in years in the split opening series against Grand Rapids.
- Goaltending Gear Up for Friday. The ECHL opens Friday as the tandem of Lalonde and Kaskisuo open Friday against Fort Wayne and travel to Fort Wayne for Sunday.
Bonus — 2026 draft class is off and running in juniors and KHL, NCAA is starting soon. Hockey is in full swing!