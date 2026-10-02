Mike Babcock Will Make the Oilers Winners

The season is under way, and so far the Oilers have scored 14 goals and allowed 13 in the first two games of the season. Despite this rocky start, I truly believe Mike Babcock is going to push the Oilers to succeed this season. Now I was not a fan of this hire at all, which I indicated in a previous article, but I do think Mike Babcock is a highly intelligent coach.





Puck Possession

Historically, Babcock coached teams rely on puck possession and skill in order to get the job done, and less of a dump and chase style.

Well the Oilers have an abundance of skill so this will benefit them. Also, Babcock relies heavily on reliable, fast skilled two way centres in order to direct traffic and hem the opponent in their zone. Having McDavid, Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins gives him plenty of options, so this aspect is covered. The one thing I would absolute is to separate McDavid and Draisitle so that they each drive their own line.

Now, what I think is the winning part of his style is that he gives the bottom six and identity, role and worth. By having them be a shut down, aggressive, forechecking part of the team, I find it will give those guys who have been historically neglected and underused. Babcock will use his bottom six and not have them be a separate, alien entity.





The Breakout

In years past, I found the Oilers had one of the worst breakouts I've ever seen. This was evident in the Finals against the Panthers when they were unable to contend with Florida’s aggressive D. The wingers were unable to handle trying to control a puck rimmed up the boards and a D coming down from the blue to stifle their puck movement. I found they never really had a system other than to try to get McDavid the puck.

Based on this article, I have hope that the Oilers will be able to adapt this system successfully. In essence, it would have the players attempt to direct the puck up the middle in their own zone so that they can generate a speed in the neutral zone for the centre. Having a wealth of speedy centres will obviously help in making this strategy a success, but the other option is having the winger low enough when he recives the pukc, he can throw it to the other winger in the neutral, who is skating hard.

What the Oilers need to change in order to adapt to this is they need to stop leaving the zone too early and avoid hard rim arounds when possible. If everyone stays in the zoone, they can generate a controlled burst of speed at the blue, and they will be able to catch the d flat footed at times and generate controlled entries into the opposing zone.

Now, the team needs to buy in and apply this structure. One of the reasons the breakout did not work in years past was when MacDavid was on the ice, they would differ to him, always. When he was off the ice, they were lost and would often panic and turnover the puck. Now a good recipe when your goaltending can’t bail you out.





He’s Going to Push the Stars and Acknowledge the Bottom Six

The last aspect which I think will have the Oilers have a successful season is number one, he's going to pick McDavid and Draisaitl to play defence. I’ve often said, it looks like pound hockey defence at times, with all kinds of turnovers and odd man rushes coming into Edmonton’s zone. Babcock is not going to accept lazy back checking, fly bys and leaving the zone early, no matter who you are. In turn, the players will respect they are all being treated equally, and this should help the room gel.

Also, Babcock is going to give the bottom six ice time and purpose. I always spoke of this in my acticles, but Sean Avery sums it up perfectly here.









I know it sounds silly, but without a valued bottom six, you're finished, and this is exactly what occurred in years past. A good example is how much people talk of Florida bottom six, it's all the time, and they have two cups to show for it.



