CBJ G1 v Buffalo Sabres — Home Opener feat. Debuts & Injuries

Happy Home Opener, Fifth Line! The Columbus Blue Jackets begin the 2026-2027 NHL regular season with a home kickoff against the Buffalo Bills.





The team we saw this preseason will not be the same roster we see on opening night due to the recent blockbuster centering around Kirill Marchenko for Matthew Knies. Marchenko, Miles Wood, and Elvis Merzlikins with some salary retained are gone. Marchenko spent his ELC and this contract until Monday with the team that drafted him. Wood spent one injured season with the Jackets after coming to Columbus with Charlie Coyle. Merzlikins was the Bobrovsky replacement until injuries and tragedy eroded his secure crease.





Knies, 23, and Andrae, 24, debut tonight alongside Soucy, Nichuskin, and Talbot. Provorov, Severson, and Fabbro are all out injured on the defense and Issac Lundestrom is out month to month on offense.





After just seeing Buffalo Saturday in a losing and deflated preseason finale to Pittsburgh, there are more question marks I have for tonight than I thought. The Sabres came out flat, UPL got hurt, and only a powerplay goal against a building Penguins after their second round appearance last year did not feel great in the building seeing everyone leave with 5 minutes left.





The Tuch trade and Byram trade cost the Sabres experience, but the extensions and add of Crevier, Zellweger, and Rudolph will improve the Sabres’ backend for years. The young new deals for Benson and Ostlund are great.





Catch the games on Sportsnet+ in Canada; MSG-Buffalo, ESPN+, CBJNHL, and CBJHN in the USA or NHL Center Ice in both countries.





Projected Lineups





Buffalo Sabres





Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Peyton Krebs -- Ryan McLeod -- Konsta Helenius

Jiri Kulich -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn





Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Zach Metsa





Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colton Ellis





Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Justin Danforth, Dennis Gilbert





Injured: Olen Zellweger (concussion), Conor Timmins (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body), Jason Zucker (sports hernia)





Columbus Blue Jackets





Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Valeri Nichushkin -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Ryan Lomberg -- Danton Heinen -- Dmitri Voronkov





Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Carson Soucy -- Emil Andrae

Jake Christianen -- Erik Gudbranson





Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz





Injured: Dante Fabbro (broken hand), Ivan Provorov (lower body), Damon Severson (shoulder), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)





Players to Watch





Buffalo — Tage Thompson — the American gold medalist needs to get the team that Kekalainen manages back to the postseason. What better game to score plenty of goals than the first game of the season of 84?





Columbus — Matthew Knies — the Arizona native gets his debut tonight after sometime in his hometown before the trade. Great way to reset for the new year with a new team. Let’s see if he lives to the grit and potential Toronto gave up on to get Marchenko.





Predicting the Final Score





BUF - 3





CBJ - 2



