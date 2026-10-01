It's opening day and no one is more fired up than me...well maybe the ai generated guy in the photo, but that's besides the point. With the newly revamped roster, a real GM, and a little bit of health, this Devils team is finally in a spot to give us fans the season we all deserve.

Lets take a look at a few of my bold and some not so bold predictions for the upcoming Devils season.

The Devils will finish 2nd in the Metro with 104 points, edging out Washington by just one point.

Nico Daws will have 20+ wins.

Jack Hughes will have 100+ points by mid-March.

Jesper Bratt will break 80 points and be much more of an impact than he was last season.

A rejuvenated Dougie Hamilton will return to form and eclipse 40 points yet again.

The above will be made possible with a huge bounce back season by Jonas Siegenthaler.

Two of the following three players will score 30+ goals: Gritsyuk, Mantha, Meier.

Quinn Hughes will NOT be a Devil...until July 1st...

Sheldon Keefe will win over the nay sayers, receiving Jack Adams votes.

Well, we've reached that time. Puck drop in less than 6 hours! I look forward to another year discussing Devils hockey with the you all, the most insightful and knowledgable fanbase in puck! Cheers to a happy and healthy 26'-27' season! LGD!