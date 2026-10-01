It's opening day and no one is more fired up than me...well maybe the ai generated guy in the photo, but that's besides the point. With the newly revamped roster, a real GM, and a little bit of health, this Devils team is finally in a spot to give us fans the season we all deserve.
Lets take a look at a few of my bold and some not so bold predictions for the upcoming Devils season.
- The Devils will finish 2nd in the Metro with 104 points, edging out Washington by just one point.
- Nico Daws will have 20+ wins.
- Jack Hughes will have 100+ points by mid-March.
- Jesper Bratt will break 80 points and be much more of an impact than he was last season.
- A rejuvenated Dougie Hamilton will return to form and eclipse 40 points yet again.
- The above will be made possible with a huge bounce back season by Jonas Siegenthaler.
- Two of the following three players will score 30+ goals: Gritsyuk, Mantha, Meier.
- Quinn Hughes will NOT be a Devil...until July 1st...
- Sheldon Keefe will win over the nay sayers, receiving Jack Adams votes.
Well, we've reached that time. Puck drop in less than 6 hours! I look forward to another year discussing Devils hockey with the you all, the most insightful and knowledgable fanbase in puck! Cheers to a happy and healthy 26'-27' season! LGD!