Trade Analysis: Why the Toronto Maple Leafs Swapped Matthew Knies for Kirill Marchenko

Few NHL players survive trade rumors spanning three different front-office regimes, but that was the reality for Matthew Knies. The speculation around the young forward stretches all the way back to Kyle Dubas’s time as General Manager of the Maple Leafs. It began with whispers that Knies had been offered as an inclusion in a package to the Chicago Blackhawks for Marc-Andre Fleury and Brandon Hagel in a deal reportedly vetoed by President Brendan Shanahan.

When Brad Treliving took the reins, the rumors escalated. Treliving reportedly shopped the forward on multiple occasions, reaching a fever pitch at last year’s Trade Deadline. The Maple Leafs nearly sent Knies to the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens in a trade that was only prevented by front-office clock management and the 3:00 PM deadline, proving to be a stroke of luck for many anxious fans.

After Treliving’s departure, many expected the noise to finally die down. Instead, with the September 28th NHL roster deadline looming, new General Manager John Chayka pulled the trigger on a franchise-altering move that has divided the fanbase.

The Trade Details: Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets Strike a Deal

The blockbuster six-player trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets officially ends the Matthew Knies era in Toronto. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired right winger Kirill Marchenko, left winger Miles Wood, and goaltender Elvis Merzļikins. In exchange, the Columbus Blue Jackets received left winger Matthew Knies, center Steven Lorentz, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a second-round draft pick.

Why Columbus Moved On From Marchenko

For Blue Jackets fans, parting with a supremely talented player like Marchenko stings, but the writing was on the wall. Seeking a fresh start, Marchenko had quietly requested a trade out of Columbus. The situation reached a boiling point last week during a preseason home game when he was heavily booed by the hometown crowd. That public fracture forced Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell to act swiftly, culminating in today's resolution.

Analyzing the Fit: Why Toronto Made the Move

It is important to break down exactly why this trade makes sense for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies wore the blue and white with pride, and many viewed him as a unicorn. He represented the elusive power forward deemed necessary for a Stanley Cup run. While Knies brings undeniable physical assets, the skills he lacks are exactly what Kirill Marchenko brings to the table.

The Need for Speed

When the offseason began, the brain trust of John Chayka and Mats Sundin had a clear mandate to make the Maple Leafs faster and tougher to play against. Toronto prioritized team speed by signing Jack Roslovic, Brandon Duhaime, and Teddy Blueger, while also trading for Nick Paul. Acquiring Marchenko doubles down on that philosophy.

When looking at NHL Edge tracking data, the skating discrepancy between the two players is glaring. Last season, Knies reached a top skating speed of 22.29 mph, leaving him in the 53rd percentile. Marchenko reached a top speed of 23.36 mph, ranking in the 93rd percentile. However, the true difference is seen in speed bursts over 20 mph. Last season, Marchenko achieved this speed 301 times, placing him in the 99th percentile. Knies only hit this speed 97 times, putting him in the 70th percentile. Not only is Marchenko significantly faster, but he requires far less open ice to reach his top gear, making him an elite transition threat.

Shifting Philosophies: Offense Over Top-Six Physicality

If we compare physical and defensive metrics, Knies holds the undeniable edge. He is a punishing physical force who excels in his own zone, blocking shots and throwing hits. However, that bruising style has already forced Knies to battle through multiple injuries early in his career.

More importantly, Knies' defensive prowess may no longer align with head coach Jim Hiller’s deployment strategy. Hiller appears committed to utilizing his top six almost exclusively for offensive zone starts, relying heavily on his bottom six to defend the house and push the pace in transition.

Advanced Analytics: Driving Play with Lesser Linemates

Taking a macro view of the last three seasons, underlying analytics strongly validate Toronto's pursuit of Marchenko. According to data provided by Willyston Riellander, out of 232 players who have logged at least 3,000 minutes at five-on-five, Marchenko boasts an elite 61.5% On-Ice Goals For Percentage. The only player in the entire NHL with a higher mark is Nathan MacKinnon at 63.5%.

While Marchenko consistently dominates possession, Knies’ metrics have been highly volatile, plummeting to 42.7% last year after hitting 56.2% the year prior. What makes Marchenko's numbers truly staggering is the context of his linemates. Marchenko has driven those elite possession metrics while primarily sharing the ice with Yegor Chinakhov, Dmitri Voronkov, Sean Monahan, and Adam Fantilli. On the flip side, Knies has posted his highly variable numbers despite being stapled to Toronto's absolute best, spending the vast majority of his ice time alongside Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Generating elite analytical results while driving the play on a rebuilding Columbus roster is vastly different from riding shotgun with generational scorers in Toronto.

Offensive Profiles: Perimeter Threat vs. Net-Front Presence

A deep dive into NHL Edge shooting location data highlights two drastically different offensive profiles.

Knies operates almost entirely in the dirty areas near the crease. He is a phenomenal net-front presence, ranking in the 96th percentile last season with 84 high-danger shots on goal. However, his lack of perimeter shooting limits his offensive creativity and makes his lines easier to defend in open space.

Marchenko forces defenders to respect him from anywhere in the attacking zone. He unleashed his wrist shot from mid-range areas a staggering 102 times last season, tying him for 10th in the NHL. This perimeter threat draws defensive coverage outward, opening up the middle of the ice. Alongside playmakers like Auston Matthews or Gavin McKenna, Marchenko will stretch the offensive zone, creating vital space for defensemen like Darren Raddysh to utilize their point shots.

The Final Verdict: Good vs. Great

For many Maple Leafs fans, Knies’ appeal included his willingness to drop the gloves, even though he only has three fights in his career. But if the towering Marchenko needs to answer the bell against an opponent twenty pounds lighter, he is more than capable of handling himself.

Ultimately, Kirill Marchenko can execute nearly everything Matthew Knies can, but possesses a dynamic 25% to his game that Knies simply does not have the toolkit to replicate. That 25% is the difference between a good player and a great one. Matthew Knies was good for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Kirill Marchenko has the elite upside to be great in Toronto for a very long time.



