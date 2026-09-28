Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets Advancing on Blockbuster Kirill Marchenko Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets are reportedly nearing a blockbuster trade before the season begins. According to multiple sources the teams are currently negotiating a multi piece trade involving winger Kirill Marchenko. While the deal is not yet finalized, talks have advanced considerably, with Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies heavily rumoured to be a primary piece heading back to Columbus.

The proposed Leafs-Blue Jackets trade involves multiple pieces, including Knies and Marchenko, and it's not a done deal yet. Both teams still working through things. Plus Leafs negotiating with Marchenko's agent Dan Milstein. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 28, 2026

A critical component of the ongoing discussions involves Marchenko's future contract. The Blue Jackets have granted Marchenko’s agent, Dan Milstein, permission to negotiate an extension directly with interested teams. Toronto is currently working with Milstein to secure a new deal for the 26-year-old forward, which appears to be a necessary condition for the Maple Leafs before finalizing the swap.

The potential inclusion of Knies highlights Columbus’s high asking price for Marchenko, who has been the Blue Jackets' top goal producer over the last three seasons. Both front offices are continuing to work through the final trade assets and cap implications.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as official details regarding the final trade package and Marchenko’s contract extension surface.

Okay, sorry for the delay.



I believe the math forced Toronto/Columbus to rework the trade



Still involves Marchenko, Knies & Merzlikins



Word is Marchenko extending in Toronto 5 or 6 years, approx $12.5M AAV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2026

Columbus: Knies, Lorentz, Andrae and a 2nd



Tor: Marchenko, Miles Wood, Merzlikins (some retained salary) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2026