Toronto Maple Leafs Hire Daniel Alfredsson and Two Others to Coaching Staff

Breaking News: Maple Leafs Shake Up Coaching Staff With Stunner Hire

The Toronto Maple Leafs and new Head Coach Jim Hiller, have made it official. The team has decided to make major changes behind the bench for the 2026 to 2027 season. In an announcement that has caught some off guart, the Leafs have officially finalized Hiller's staff.

The headline is that a former bitter rival is crossing enemy lines.

Today the Leafs officially announced the hiring of Daniel Alfredsson as associate coach, alongside John Gruden and Brad Werenka as assistant coaches. To make room for the new additions, the organization confirmed the departure of Mike Van Ryn and Derek Lalonde.

John Gruden, Daniel Alfredsson and Brad Werenka have been named to our coaching staff — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 7, 2026

Here is a closer look at the three new faces joining the Leafs bench.

Daniel Alfredsson

Yes, you read that right. The former captain of the Ottawa Senators and once public enemy number one in Toronto is now a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alfredsson brings a wealth of NHL experience, having spent the last three seasons as an assistant and development coach for the Senators. As a Hockey Hall of Famer in the Class of 2022, his resume speaks for itself. He secured 1,157 career points in 1,246 regular season games and has a reputation as a fierce and intelligent leader.

He knows how to manage top tier talent and brings a sharp, offensive perspective to the bench. He served as Ottawa's captain for 14 years, meaning he understands exactly how to navigate the intense pressure of a Canadian hockey market. He will be linking up with his former Team Sweden teammate Mats Sundin, who currently serves as a senior advisor for the Leafs.

A statement from Michael Andlauer on Daniel Alfredsson joining the Toronto coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/9qzCcCwgtb — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 7, 2026

John Gruden

Gruden is a familiar face within the organization and is being rewarded with a well deserved promotion. He arrives on the Maple Leafs bench fresh off an incredible run as the head coach of the Toronto Marlies, where he just led the AHL club to a Calder Cup championship.

Coming off a championship season, Gruden knows how to build a winning culture and get buy in from a locker room. He is not new to the big league, having previously served as an assistant coach with both the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders.

Having coached the Marlies, Gruden already has a deep understanding of the Leafs prospect pool and organizational systems. This prior experience will ensure a seamless transition to the NHL club.

Brad Werenka

Rounding out the staff is Brad Werenka, a highly respected hockey mind who brings a unique and modern approach to the bench. Werenka joins the Leafs after serving as a coach at the University of Calgary, where he helped lead the Dinos to a Canada West championship in 2023.

Werenka is known for his expertise in performance analytics. He excels at helping the coaching staff translate complex data into actionable strategies on the ice. His background at the collegiate level makes him an excellent communicator and teacher, which is particularly valuable for younger players stepping into bigger roles.

He brings a unique combination of traditional NHL experience and modern developmental techniques that perfectly complement Jim Hiller's new staff.



