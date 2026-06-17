TRADE: Sabres move up Seven Spots in First Round,

The San Jose Sharks added another asset while sliding back seven spots in the first round, sending the No. 20 pick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for the No. 27 selection and defenseman Michael Kesselring.

For San Jose, the move gives the organization another young NHL-level piece while keeping a first-round pick in hand. Kesselring brings size, mobility and right-shot depth to a Sharks blue line that still needs long-term answers. He has shown flashes as a rangy defender who can move pucks, kill plays with his reach and potentially grow into a bigger role as San Jose continues reshaping its roster.

Buffalo’s side of the deal is just as interesting. By paying Kesselring to climb from 27 to 20, the Sabres are making it clear they see a player on the board they do not believe won't be available seven picks later. Buffalo clearly felt the risk of waiting outweighed the cost.