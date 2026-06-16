Goaltending in New Jersey has been a bit of a nightmare for the last decade. The Cory Schneider run was underwhelming, Mackenzie Blackwood never matured in NJ, and it's ben a mixed bag of hot and mostly cold net-minders since. Names like Scott Wedgewood, Aaon Dell, Eric Comrie, Andrew Hammond, Nico Daws, Jonathan Bernier, Akira Schmid, John Gillies, Vitek Vanacek, Jake Allen, Kaapo Khakonen and now Jacob Markstrom, in conjunction with Goalie coach Dave Rogalski, have all failed to provide stability between the pipes in the Garden State. With most of those names gone, including Rogalski, new Devils GM Sunny Mehta is left to clean up some of the last of former general manager, Tom Fitzgerald's follies when it comes to the last line of defense.

One of the bigger follies we speak of was the mind-boggling 2 year, $6m per, contract extension given to Jacob Markstrom last season. Accompanied by Fitzgerald's signature no-trade-clause, Markstrom rewarded the Devils by finishing out the final year of his expiring contract with a 3.07 goals against average, a .883 save percentage, and an abysmal -11.99 goals saved above average. Markstrom's numbers placed him 88th out of the 98 goaltenders to play in the NHL last season, making fans double down on the "why did we rush to extend this guy?" sentiment they had then and even more so now.

While finding a replacement may not be too difficult(, finding a suitor is the difficult situation in which Mehta is tasked. Entering a season in which he will turn 37 years old, Markstrom has been shaky the last few campaigns. He has struggled to stay healthy coupled with playing some of the worst hockey in his career. The good news is that the cap has risen substantially yet again. Leading to some bottom feeder teams with major cap dollars to burn. However that again is where it gets tough. Markstrom has a 20 team no-trade-list this upcoming season, which if speculating would likely the immediate eliminate potential matches that come to mind. Teams like Chicago, Seattle or Detroit could be good fits, but are likely not on his wish list, further complicating the situation.

Connor Hellebuyck In Devils Sights?

Sunny Mehta, while handcuffed by this and many Fitzgerald signed contracts has clearly been busy cooking. We've already been given some clues as to what Mehta likes and dislikes. Names like Hamilton, Nemec and Markstrom seem to not be ingredients in the dish he is trying to serve. Upgrading the Steak-ums in Markstrom to the tenderloin in Hellebuyck, does however seem to interest Mehta.

Hellebuyck, close friends of the Hughes brothers and teammates with Quinn and Jack on team USA, has reportedly asked to be moved out of Winnipeg. The Hart and two-time Vezina trophy winner would be an astronomical acquisition that would catapult the Devils to the top of the projected East standings instantly. While the price to acquire won't be cheap, it would certainly be worth exploring. The 33 year old goaltender has showed no signs of slowing down and is signed for another four seasons at just $8.5m per. Expect a roster player, a prospect, and a first round pick to begin negotiations.