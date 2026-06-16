Colorado Avalanche Trade Ross Colton to Nashville Predators

After an incredible regular season that included capturing the Presidents' Trophy, the Colorado Avalanche were surprisingly swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Vegas Golden Knights. That disappointing end to their playoff run was inevitably going to lead to major offseason changes, and those moves have officially begun. Today, the Avalanche traded forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch to the Nashville Predators.

Trade Details and Salary Cap Impact

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was among the first to report the NHL trade news on X, initially noting that a move made sense since Nashville's general manager previously managed Colton in Colorado.

Hearing Ross Colton is headed to Nashville...makes sense as Nashville's new boss was his old one in Colorado — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 16, 2026

The full details of the trade have now been confirmed. The Predators acquire Colton and 24-year-old goaltending prospect Isak Posch. In return, the Avalanche receive 25-year-old goaltender Magnus Chrona, a 2026 third-round draft pick (74th overall), and a 2027 third-round draft pick. The primary motivation for the Avalanche in this deal is financial flexibility. Moving Colton, who has one year remaining on a contract carrying a $4 million average annual value, clears necessary salary cap space, allowing Colorado to retool their depth chart for next season.

We have traded Players (F) Ross Colton and (G) Isak Posch to Nashville in exchange for Nashville’s own 3rd round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Colorado’s own 3rd round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft (previously transferred to Nashville in a prior transaction), and Player… pic.twitter.com/59E6WfYRlN — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 16, 2026

Ross Colton: A Look at His Numbers

For Colton, the trade closes the book on a three-year stint in Denver where his offensive production steadily tapered off after a strong start. The 29-year-old center saw his ice time and scoring drop during the recent 2025–26 campaign. He had an excellent debut season with the Avalanche in 2023–24, posting a career-high 40 points, including 17 goals and 23 assists, in 80 games. However, his numbers dipped to 29 points in 61 games the following year, and during this most recent 2025–26 campaign, he managed just 9 goals and 15 assists for 24 points across 73 regular-season contests. In the 2025–26 playoffs, he contributed 5 points, two goals and three assists, in 11 games.

This decline in production resulted in a reduced role down the stretch. Colton averaged 12:31 of average time on ice during the regular season, but saw his usage drop to just 9:40 per game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While he remained a physical, fast-skating presence in the bottom six, his $4 million salary simply became too steep for a cap-strapped Colorado team to carry in a diminished role.

What the Predators Are Getting

Despite his recent dip in numbers, the Predators are acquiring a proven NHL forward with a championship pedigree in Colton. Over his 404-game career split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Avalanche, Colton has recorded 89 goals and 87 assists for a total of 176 points. Best known for scoring the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for Tampa Bay in 2021, Colton still possesses the tools and experience to be a highly effective middle-six contributor. A change of scenery in Nashville might be exactly what the veteran forward needs to bounce back to top form.

Nashville also bolstered their organizational goaltending depth by adding Isak Posch. The Swedish netminder spent the 2025–26 season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, posting a .891 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average in 28 appearances, and he served as the Avalanche's emergency backup during their recent playoff run.



