Toronto Maple Leafs Leaks: Are They Smoking Out a Mole?

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Leaky Front Office: Are They Trying to Smoke Out a Mole?





For years, the Toronto Maple Leafs prided themselves on being one of the NHL's best organizations at keeping secrets. After the hiring of Lou Lamoriello, the veteran General Manager enacted his famous, hardline policy: if news leaks to the media, negotiations are dead. This "cone of silence" was something the franchise wore as a badge of honor. However, following Lamoriello’s departure, that tight-lipped culture slowly began to break down.





The Collapse of the Cone of Silence





The first major crack in this foundation appeared when word leaked that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks were deep in exploratory trade talks. The rumored blockbuster would have sent Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury to Toronto in exchange for top prospect Matthew Knies and additional pieces. Ultimately, the deal was vetoed by President of Hockey Operations Brendan Shanahan, but the damage was done. In a post-deadline interview, then General Manager, Kyle Dubas even threw shade at Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson over how the details became public.





Fast forward, and upon Dubas’ exit from the franchise, stories immediately began to leak to the media, reportedly fueled by disgruntled members of the front office who were upset about his departure.





Now, the Maple Leafs are facing similar transparency issues following Brad Treliving’s termination. The drama reignited with what read like a hit piece regarding MLSE CEO Keith Pelley’s involvement at the NHL Trade Deadline, including reports of his reliance on AI-generated notes.





The leaked story implied that Pelley’s over-involvement was detrimental to the team, even though the CEO simply asked hockey operations personnel to articulate their thought process behind key decisions. While critics framed this as micromanagement, others understood it was a standard measure of corporate accountability. Pelley’s questions were clearly being misconstrued to fit a narrative of an executive looking to undermine the head of the organization.





A Highly Public Maple Leafs GM Search





Even after the dust seemingly settled, the Maple Leafs’ search for a new General Manager has been shrouded in continuous leaks. Once again, a franchise previously known for its secrecy is bleeding information in the most public way possible. Targeted front-office leaks reportedly forced the New Jersey Devils to fast-track their hiring process to secure Sunny Mehta before the Leafs could even finalize an offer. Since then, Toronto has been unable to plug the holes.





Yesterday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported hearing that the Leafs are actively engaging in intentional misdirection:







“They're involved in some level of misdirection. They feel like too much has gotten out.”











Smoking Out a Mole





Today, I spoke to a source from another Canadian organization who mentioned a growing belief among rival NHL teams: the Maple Leafs are now in the process of trying to “smoke out a mole.” While the source made it clear that this is purely industry speculation, it sparks a fascinating conversation about Toronto's internal operations.





Throughout this GM search, new names continue to surface almost immediately after an initial story appears, with many of these stories containing inaccurate or misleading information. Earlier today, Hall of Famer Chris Pronger addressed reports that he had interviewed for the vacant General Manager role, firmly shutting down the rumors.





“There were rumours that I interviewed for the GM job, I did not interview for that role”



Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger shared some breaking news this morning on #FirstUp about if he interviewed for the #LeafsForever GM job and if he was interested in the role. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eblFrFhbpp — First Up (@FirstUp1050) April 22, 2026





These ongoing public denials of inaccurate information lend credibility to the theory that the organization is feeding fake news to specific internal parties to track what surfaces publicly. It is already expected that the organization plans on making significant changes to their hockey operations department, and that restructuring process could be heavily influenced by this ongoing "mole hunt."





With reports indicating that the Leafs have granted Shane Doan permission to interview with the Vancouver Canucks, it is clear that change is inevitable. Regardless of how the next few weeks unfold, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to make the appropriate adjustments to ensure the franchise is no longer viewed as a leaky faucet. Until they return to the state of tight-lipped respectability they once held, someone inside the front office is likely being put on notice.





Is Keith Pelley the right person to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs? Yes, he's the right person No, he's in over is head I'm not sure Vote 1 vote



