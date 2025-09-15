- Point Per Game Skater Return — after not having one last season and their rise in the Atlantic continuing to occur, expect a skater with over a point per game production in the lineup.
- Zetterlund Thrives Back East — not comparing the Swedish winger to Adam Gaudette, but Zetterlund thrived as a dark horse producer in New Jersey. That same offense could return in a full season with Ottawa.
- Giroux Stays Beyond This Season — as the Senators become more of a contender, the Ottawa native will stay beyond the big bonus season.
- Cozens Comfortable as Workhorse — a full season of Cozens in Ottawa will make him relive the workhorse nickname he developed in the WHL. Such a steal to get him out of Buffalo.
- Perron Bottom Six Merchant — a great veteran presence hoping for more action this year in a contract year.
- Pinto Becomes 2C — another contract year skater ready to breakout. Expect Shane Pinto to be full time in the top six by the end of the regular season.
- Sanderson > Chabot — this becomes as real as it gets. Still admire Chabot and view him as the top d-man, but if Sanderson makes the Olympic roster and Chabot does not, this could solidify that.
- Zub Moved in Cap Clearing Move — the often injured right hand defender could be a new uniform after this season
- Sheppard Sees Action — it’s a matter of when and not if. He won back to back Calder Cups, could see a dozen games.
- Kayliev is new Gaudette — Tik Tok scandal aside, Staios brought in one of his junior products. He could break out in a big way on his new squad.
- Spence Sees Top Minutes — him with one of Sanderson or Chabot would be an explosive speedy yet undersized pair of two day producers.
- Matinpolo Makes Olympics — Finland struggled with defensive help in the Four Nations, he will be a lock.
- Yakemchuk Gets 9 Games — could be fun trail run to see him in the lineup this season.
- Hensler Thrives in NCAA — shocked how late he went in round one, this may pay off.
- Ullmark Unreal — could see a rebound to his Boston years.
- Pinto Point Production — career year watch is on him.
- MacEwen & Phino Fight for Minutes — it’ll be a veteran battle at the bottom of the roster.
- Sens Buy More Defense — they will need more quality for the postseason.
- Boucher Out of Time — it might be easier said than done for bust Boucher.
- Thomson in Final Stretch — must prove himself as he is back in Ottawa.
- Soggard Sees Final Season — also approaching bust territory.
- Bourgault Gets Time to Shine — another year away from boom or bust territory.
- Stützle Keeps Diver Reputation — for the drama and relevance of the German Olympian.
- Senators Finish Top Five in PMs — loaded with fighters and gritty skaters.
- Tkachuk Hits 35 Across the Board — 35 goals, 35 assists, 35 penalty minutes is the minimum expected.