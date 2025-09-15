Sens Predictions (NHL News)

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  1. Point Per Game Skater Return — after not having one last season and their rise in the Atlantic continuing to occur, expect a skater with over a point per game production in the lineup. 
  2. Zetterlund Thrives Back East — not comparing the Swedish winger to Adam Gaudette, but Zetterlund thrived as a dark horse producer in New Jersey. That same offense could return in a full season with Ottawa. 
  3. Giroux Stays Beyond This Season — as the Senators become more of a contender, the Ottawa native will stay beyond the big bonus season. 
  4. Cozens Comfortable as Workhorse — a full season of Cozens in Ottawa will make him relive the workhorse nickname he developed in the WHL. Such a steal to get him out of Buffalo. 
  5. Perron Bottom Six Merchant — a great veteran presence hoping for more action this year in a contract year. 
  6. Pinto Becomes 2C — another contract year skater ready to breakout. Expect Shane Pinto to be full time in the top six by the end of the regular season. 
  7. Sanderson > Chabot  — this becomes as real as it gets. Still admire Chabot and view him as the top d-man, but if Sanderson makes the Olympic roster and Chabot does not, this could solidify that. 
  8. Zub Moved in Cap Clearing Move — the often injured right hand defender could be a new uniform after this season 
  9. Sheppard Sees Action — it’s a matter of when and not if. He won back to back Calder Cups, could see a dozen games. 
  10. Kayliev is new Gaudette — Tik Tok scandal aside, Staios brought in one of his junior products. He could break out in a big way on his new squad. 
  11. Spence Sees Top Minutes — him with one of Sanderson or Chabot would be an explosive speedy yet undersized pair of two day producers. 
  12. Matinpolo Makes Olympics — Finland struggled with defensive help in the Four Nations, he will be a lock. 
  13. Yakemchuk Gets 9 Games — could be fun trail run to see him in the lineup this season. 
  14. Hensler Thrives in NCAA — shocked how late he went in round one, this may pay off. 
  15. Ullmark Unreal — could see a rebound to his Boston years. 
  16. Pinto Point Production — career year watch is on him. 
  17. MacEwen & Phino Fight for Minutes — it’ll be a veteran battle at the bottom of the roster. 
  18. Sens Buy More Defense — they will need more quality for the postseason. 
  19. Boucher Out of Time — it might be easier said than done for bust Boucher. 
  20. Thomson in Final Stretch — must prove himself as he is back in Ottawa. 
  21. Soggard Sees Final Season — also approaching bust territory. 
  22. Bourgault Gets Time to Shine — another year away from boom or bust territory. 
  23. Stützle Keeps Diver Reputation — for the drama and relevance of the German Olympian. 
  24. Senators Finish Top Five in PMs — loaded with fighters and gritty skaters. 
  25. Tkachuk Hits 35 Across the Board — 35 goals, 35 assists, 35 penalty minutes is the minimum expected. 
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