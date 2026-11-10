Montreal Canadiens Expect Alexander Zharovsky & Michael Hage to Join Team at End of the Season: Will Either Still Be With Organization by Then?

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes has been on the lookout for forward help for quite some time now, whether that be a second line centerman or a top-six winger. The price to acquire a player like that isn't cheap and due to those costs, the Canadiens have steered clear of some players that have been available on the trade market over the last six-to-12 months.

If the Canadiens are able to continue to prove that they're one of the top teams in not only the Atlantic Division, but also the Eastern Conference, Kent Hughes might have no choice but to take a big swing ahead of the trade deadline on March 1st. Perhaps that big swing could be Nikita Kucherov, who requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this month.

On the flip side, if the Montreal Canadiens decide not to use the plethora of assets they have at their disposal to make a big addition before the deadline, they will have some reinforcements to rely on thanks to their prospect pool, which is ranked inside the top-ten by most major outlets.

Montreal Canadiens Expect Top Prospects Alexander Zharovsky & Michael Hage to Join Team by End of 2026-27 Season

During the Saturday Headlines segment on Saturday Night Hockey on Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed some big news regarding two of Montreal's top prospects - Alexander Zharovsky and Michael Hage.

According to Friedman, the Montreal Canadiens are expecting to have both Alexander Zharovsky and Michael Hage for them when their respective seasons come to a close, which could come in early-to-mid April, depending on how their teams perform.

"The last thing I wanted to mention. Montreal's playing tonight, they've kind of been in the middle of like every rumour that's been out there. One of the things the Canadiens, I've heard, are operating under the impression is Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky, their two top forward prospects, will be available to them at the end of the season. So, it's going to be interesting because everybody who's a Canadiens fan is excited about these two and also, almost everything they've done, some of the talks have centered around other team's interest in those players. But the Canadiens do see them as players for them as soon as their seasons end." Friedman said last Saturday.

The news isn't exactly surprising, especially when it comes to Michael Hage, who had the option to sign his entry-level contract & join the Canadiens back in the spring, but wanted to return to the University of Michigan for a third season. That move has worked wonders for Hage from an offensive standpoint, with the former first rounder currently serving as University of Michigan's first line centerman.

Both Hage and Zharovsky project to be top-six forwards in Montreal, whether that happens right away or if they'll be eased into the lineup by Martin St. Louis is another question.

While the Canadiens are anticipating that they'll have both Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky available to them in the spring, it's far from a guarantee that either will be donning the bleu, blanc, rouge by the end of the regular season.

As Elliotte Friedman mentioned, in trade talks with other teams, the Montreal Canadiens have been asked about both players. If the Canadiens want to make a big splash on the trade market and land someone that can push them over the hump to become a true Stanley Cup contender, like a Kucherov, they're going to have to part with one of Hage or Zharovsky.

However, the Canadiens believe in these two prospects and their ability to become impact players for the club. Kent Hughes could decide to stand pat between now and the deadline, a decision that Canadiens fans probably won't be happy with, but it would show the organization's trust in Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky.

In nine games so far this season in the NCAA, Hage, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, has registered 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and is a plus-14. With Hage leading the way, the University of Michigan will be looking for their first Frozen Four title since in nearly 30 years.

Meanwhile fresh off KHL Rookie of the Year honours, Alexander Zharovsky is also enjoying a strong start to the 2026-27 season. In 23 games with Salavat Yulayev Ufa, who sit third in the KHL's Eastern Conference as of Tuesday, Zharovsky has put up 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), 16 penalty minutes and is a plus-eight.