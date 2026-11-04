Jordan Binnington Trade Rumors...Four Possible NHL Destinations

There is something fascinating about Jordan Binnington. And I don't just mean the fact that he might be the most unpredictable goaltender in hockey. I'm talking about the way we evaluate him. On one hand, you have a Stanley Cup-winning goalie who has proven he can handle the pressure of the biggest games in the world. A guy who can frustrate opponents, energize teammates, and occasionally make saves that seem absolutely impossible. On the other hand, you have a 33-year-old goaltender whose recent NHL numbers are difficult to ignore. And now, with Joel Hofer emerging in St. Louis, the Blues have a pretty interesting decision to make. Is Jordan Binnington still part of their future...or is he one of the most intriguing trade chips in the NHL





I keep coming back to the **New York Rangers** as the most intriguing possibility. With Igor Shesterkin sidelined for the season, New York has been forced to rethink a position that was supposed to be one of its greatest strengths. You don't simply replace Igor Shesterkin, but you can find a veteran with enough experience to keep a season from slipping away. Binnington's expiring contract would make this particularly interesting because the Rangers wouldn't necessarily be committing to another long-term starting goaltender when Shesterkin returns. But Chris Drury has to be careful here. The Rangers have other issues to address, particularly offensively, and giving up valuable assets for a goalie whose own numbers have been inconsistent could turn one problem into two. I still think New York makes the most sense as a potential destination, although there's an enormous difference between a logical fit and an actual trade negotiation.





Then there's **Edmonton**, where goaltending rumors seem to be a permanent part of the conversation. When you have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, every season comes with the expectation that you're competing for a Stanley Cup. Binnington's personality would certainly make things interesting in Edmonton. He's emotional, competitive, and comfortable being the villain. He's also shown that the biggest moments don't intimidate him. But the Oilers need consistency more than they need another colorful personality, and acquiring Binnington would require some serious consideration of their existing investments in goal. I could see the appeal of having a proven championship goaltender behind that offense, but I could also see Edmonton deciding that this is simply too much of a gamble.





I also wonder about **Carolina**. The Hurricanes have been one of the NHL's most consistently competitive organizations, but every serious contender eventually has to ask whether its goaltending is good enough to win four playoff rounds. Binnington's strongest selling point is that he's already done it. He knows what it takes to survive the pressure of a long playoff run, and that experience can be attractive to a team with championship expectations. Of course, Carolina would have to determine whether Binnington actually represents an improvement over its current options. His $6 million cap hit would also complicate the financial side of a potential deal, particularly if the Blues weren't willing to retain salary. I don't see this as an obvious match, but if Carolina develops concerns about its goaltending, it's a situation worth watching.





And finally, there's **Montreal**. The Canadiens have been building around an exciting young core, and at some point every rebuilding team has to decide whether it's ready to accelerate its timeline. If Montreal believes it's ready to take a meaningful step forward, would an experienced goaltender with a championship background make sense? Possibly. Binnington certainly wouldn't be intimidated by the atmosphere at the Bell Centre, and his experience representing Canada internationally only adds to his reputation for handling pressure. But Montreal also has to consider its existing goaltending plans and the development of its younger players. There is no reason to create an expensive logjam simply because a recognizable veteran becomes available. Of the four teams I've mentioned, Montreal feels like the biggest hypothetical rather than a destination I'd expect to emerge at the front of the conversation.





The other side of this, of course, is what St. Louis would actually want in return. The Blues have to decide what Binnington is worth today...not what he was worth in 2019, and not what he was worth during his best international performances. Hofer's emergence gives St. Louis an opportunity to think differently about its future in goal, but Binnington's recent struggles could make it difficult to obtain the kind of return the organization might have imagined a year or two ago. Would a contender surrender a significant draft pick for an expiring goaltender whose performance has declined? Would the Blues be willing to retain part of his salary? Would Binnington approve the destination? Those questions will determine whether this becomes a serious trade story or simply another name that keeps appearing on the rumor lists.





And there's one possibility we shouldn't overlook. Binnington could simply remain in St. Louis. If the market isn't strong enough, if the Blues want experienced insurance behind Hofer, or if his no-trade protection complicates matters, there may be no reason to force a deal. Sometimes the most interesting trade candidates are also the most difficult players to move.





If I were ranking potential destinations strictly by hockey fit, I'd put the Rangers first, followed by Edmonton, Carolina and Montreal. That's my assessment, not a ranking of confirmed interested teams. But I think the bigger story is the gamble involved. Every general manager considering Binnington has to decide whether he's trading for the goalie who helped deliver a Stanley Cup or the one whose recent numbers have been considerably less impressive.





But he is a gamer...of that there is no doubt



