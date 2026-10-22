Montreal Canadiens Prospects Update: October 2026 Edition

In some parts of the globe, the 2026-27 season is already a month or over a month old, such as the KHL, which is the home of a handful of Montreal Canadiens prospects including 2025 second round pick Alexander Zharovsky.

The Canadiens boast a relatively strong prospect pool headlined by the aforementioned Alexander Zharovsky and Michael Hage, the latter of whom is lighting up the NCAA over the first few weeks of 2026-27 campaign.

Today, we're going to dive into Montreal's prospect pool and see how each player is doing with their respective teams to begin the 2026-26 season.

Montreal Canadiens Prospects Update - October 2026

Michael Hage (University of Michigan - NCAA)

It's been a solid season thus far for forward Michael Hage, who opted to return to the University of Michigan rather than signing his entry-level contract with the Canadiens at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign. Hage was given a bigger role this year, beginning the season as University of Michigan's number one centerman.

In six games thus far, the Mississauga, Ontario native has a whopping 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and is a plus-13. Four of those six contests were multi-point efforts from Michael Hage, including a pair of four-point games against Bowling Green State University and the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

2026-27 stats: 6 GP - 3 G - 11 A - 13 PTS - 0 PIMS - Plus-13.

Alexander Zharovsky (Salavat Yulaev Ufa - KHL)

After winning KHL Rookie of the Year in 2025-26, Montreal Canadiens fans were excited to see what forward prospect Alexander Zharovsky had in store for the 2026-27 season and so far, he's looked pretty good.

The 19-year-old has skated in 19 games with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Kontinental Hockey League and has made the most of his opportunities. During Wednesday's game against Metallurg Magnitogorsk, Zharovsky skated on Ufa's top line and scored a highlight reel end-to-end goal. He finished the game with a goal and two assists.

Nice and easy, end to end. Quite a run by Alexander Zharovsky 🥱 pic.twitter.com/JrwuyL8UHC — KHL (@khl_eng) October 21, 2026

Zharovsky is under contract with Salavat Yulaev Ufa until May 31st, 2027. Depending on if Ufa makes the Gagarin Cup Playoffs and how far they make it, Zharovsky could be a late-season option for the Montreal Canadiens, much like Ivan Demidov in April 2025.

2026-27 stats: 19 GP - 4 G - 9 A - 13 PTS - 14 PIMS - Plus-2.

Luke Mittelstadt (Laval Rocket - AHL)

23-year-old Luke Mittelstadt came into his first Rookie Camp and Training Camp in September with one goal - leave a good impression on Montreal's coaching staff. Mittelstadt stood out in a big way in September before heading down to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket to start the 2026-27 season.

As with most prospects making the jump from the NCAA to professional hockey, there's going to be an adjustment period and expectations have to be tempered a bit. Well, Mittelstadt didn't have much of an issue transitioning to professional hockey as he currently leads the Laval Rocket in points with 14 in seven games.

Even after trading away Jayden Struble, the Canadiens still have a bit of a logjam on the blue line, so it's unlikely we'll see Luke Mittelstadt make his NHL debut anytime soon. We'll see what transpires later on in the season, but if there's injuries to the Canadiens defensive corps, there's no question Kent Hughes has Mittelstadt on his radar for a call-up from Laval.

2026-27 stats: 7 GP - 4 G - 10 A - 14 PTS - 6 PIMS - Plus-6.

Vinzenz Rohrer (EV Zug - National League)

2022 third round pick Vinzenz Rohrer signed his entry-level contract with the Canadiens in the summer of 2025 after a breakout year in Switzerland with the ZSC Lions. Rohrer was then loaned back to the Lions for the 2025-26 season before making the trip across the Atlantic for his North American professional debut with the Laval Rocket.

Rohrer appeared in six games with Laval (one regular season + five in the playoffs), registering three points (one goal, two assists). There were questions over the summer where Rohrer would play during the 2026-27 season as there was definitely room for him in Laval, but a loan back to Switzerland was also in the cards. The Canadiens ulimately loaned Vinzenz Rohrer to Switzerland's National League but to a different club - EV Zug.

Joining Zug was a really good decision for Rohrer, who serves as an alternate captain. In eight games with the club, the Rankweil, Austria native has nine points, which has him tied for the team lead with captain Jan Kovar. Expect Rohrer to re-join the Laval Rocket towards the end of the 2026-27 season.

2026-27 stats: 8 GP - 3 G - 6 A - 9 PTS - 4 PIMS - Plus-3.

Brayden Kimpke (Saskatoon Blades - WHL)

With their fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman Brayden Klimpke out of the Western Hockey League. Klimpke already had two full seasons in the WHL under his belt, but because of his late birthday (October 8th, 2007), he wasn't eligible to be drafted until 2026, which worked out well for Kent Hughes.

Less than a week into the 2026-27 season, the Saskatoon Blades named Klimpke the 65th captain in franchise history and despite the added pressure that comes with having the 'C' on his chest, it hasn't affected him production-wise. The Calgary native leads his team in points with 15 in ten games, with Saskatoon sitting third in the WHL's Eastern Conference as of Thursday morning.

It wouldn't surprise me if Brayden Klimpke is on Hockey Canada's radar for a potential invite to World Junior Selection Camp in early December. It'll be Klimpke's last opportunity to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and if he gets invited to Selection Camp, he's going to make the most of it and push hard for a roster spot.

2026-27 stats: 10 GP - 5 G - 10 A - 15 PTS - 10 PIMS - Even Rating.

Rest of Montreal's Prospects