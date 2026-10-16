Maple Leafs' Jim Hiller Under Fire for Baffling Bench Management

Asleep at the Wheel: How Jim Hiller ’s Baffling Decisions Are Costing the Maple Leafs

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their fifth game of the season, and their fourth after holding a lead. Entering the third period against the Buffalo Sabres with a 4-2 advantage, Toronto looked poised for a commanding victory. Instead, the defensive wheels fell off, allowing Buffalo to draw even and eventually steal the win in overtime.

Yet, somehow, the biggest storyline emerging from this collapse isn't the blown lead, the concerning injury to John Tavares, or the continued struggles of Morgan Rielly. The spotlight is now firmly fixed on Head Coach Jim Hiller, following a baffling bench management sequence and a highly concerning post-game interview.

The sequence in question began in the second period. Following a soft shift in his own zone, rookie Gavin McKenna was pulled from the rotation. That ended up being the first overall pick's final shift of the night.

A Missed Opportunity for a Teachable Moment

There are certainly nights when a coach needs to make an example of a young player or teach a valuable lesson about NHL effort and execution. If that had been the case for McKenna, the story would end there. But what unfolded on the Toronto bench was far more convoluted.

Effective coaching requires a pulse on the game, knowing when to push and when to pull back. After McKenna sat for the back half of the second period, John Tavares suffered an injury just two minutes into the third. With Zack MacEwen also stapled to the bench, the Maple Leafs were effectively down to nine forwards. Coming off a grueling Western Conference road trip, the team was visibly running on fumes.

John Tavares needed assistance getting off the ice after an awkward collision with Josh Norris 🤕 pic.twitter.com/A7Cdv9irYk — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 16, 2026

There comes a moment when a coach must recognize that game circumstances supersede teaching a lesson. Instead, Hiller doubled down, leaving his rookie sitting cold on the bench for over 90 minutes of real-time action. This poor resource management left the roster so depleted by overtime that an exhausted William Nylander took a highly uncharacteristic 19-second shift. With McKenna left freezing on the bench for over a period and a half, Hiller was forced to deploy Colton Sissons in overtime rather than risk an injury to his rookie.

So, did Hiller bench McKenna to send a message? According to the coach himself, the answer is no.

Instead, Hiller offered one of the most perplexing quotes of the season:

"You know what? That was my decision. We went for a stretch. I think we had those penalties. I wanted to get him out there. He sat through the penalties, and then I didn't get him out there. You know, through that stretch, and then in the last few minutes of the period, we're just trying to, you know, get out of the period. I guess you would say. And then now, as I've sat him for so long, and he sits in the intermission, so I probably should have got him out there early in the third. I didn't. So I'll talk to him about that."





A Lack of Bench Accountability

It is alarming for an NHL head coach to speak as a passive observer of his own roster. The choice to put McKenna on the ice belongs entirely to Hiller. Yet, when the Maple Leafs desperately needed to turn the tide and generate offensive zone pressure, he refused to tap the rookie.

This also isn’t the first time Hiller has fumbled McKenna's deployment. Earlier this season, when questioned about his failure to use McKenna in overtime, Hiller offered a similarly passive defense:

“He'll get out there sooner or later. Trust me. He's been called. If you ask him, I've probably called him three different times. But for whatever reasons, he hasn't been able to get out there yet."





This waffling has virtually unified the fanbase, media, and former players in their confusion. With prospect development being a cornerstone of the Maple Leafs' organizational strategy, it begs the question of how management views this internally. While John Chayka and Mats Sundin aren't likely to air their grievances publicly, it is hard to imagine they are satisfied with their first overall pick being managed this way.

There is no issue with a hard-nosed coach who holds players accountable. The issue lies with a coach who waffles on his own choices. Saying, "I should have got him out there," frames the situation as if the deployment was out of his hands. If a head coach demands accountability and execution from his players, he must demand it from himself on the bench.

October Points Matter in April

Hiller is no stranger to criticism in this market. From his questionable hiring to his recent comments about giving Morgan Rielly a "clean slate," the scrutiny has been building. Last night, however, he coached a team trying not to lose, rather than a team trying to win.

Hiller needs to pick a lane. If you are going to be a player’s coach, embrace it fully. If you are going to be a hard-ass, own that identity. Bouncing between the two creates confusion that will leave the Maple Leafs fighting for a Wild Card spot instead of comfortably securing a playoff berth. It is still early in the season, but hemorrhaging points to division rivals in October counts exactly the same as it does in April.

Everyone in the organization needs to be better, but simply talking about being better is falling on deaf ears. Toronto fans need to see it in the decisions made behind the bench.



