TRADE: Maple Leafs Acquire Center Aatu Raty From Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially made a move to help bolster the team’s center depth by acquiring 23-year-old forward Aatu Raty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr.

This move comes hours after Raty cleared waivers, this allows the Leafs to acquire a cost-controlled center while moving out two organizational depth pieces, while clearing out a much needed contract spot.

TRADE: We’ve acquired forward Aatu Räty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 15, 2026

What Aatu Raty Brings to Toronto

Raty, who was originally selected in the 2021 NHL Draft in the 2nd round pick by the New York Islanders, to this point in his career is a third line center known for his playmaking and faceoff skills. He is signed through the end of this season for $850,000 and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Last season, Raty scored 4 goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 66 games with Vancouver. He won 60.5% of his faceoffs last season. So far this season, he has 1 goal in 4 games while averaging just over ten minutes of ice time before being placed on waivers.

For Toronto, Raty represents a very low-risk, high-reward acquisition. His cap hit is near league minimum and his success in the faceoff circle makes him an immediate candidate for defensive zone starts and penalty kill duties under the current coaching staff.

Going the Other Way: Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr

To complete the trade, the Leafs are sending 24-year-old center Jacob Quillan and prospect Brandon Buhr to Vancouver.

Quillan signed a one-year, two-way contract in July and will become a Restricted Free Agent at the end of the season. Last season, Quillan tallied 1 goal and 2 assists in 23 games with the Leafs. He spent the majority of the year with the Toronto Marlies, putting up 36 points in 40 AHL games.

Brandon Buhr is a depth prospect forward who has spent his development time in the BCHL and collegiate ranks. Including him in this package helps clear a valuable contract spot and provides Vancouver with an additional minor-league lottery ticket.







