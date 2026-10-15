Montreal Canadiens Top Prospect Michael Hage to Play at 2026 Spengler Cup in Switzerland

The hockey season is in full swing across North America & Europe, and the calendar is only going to get busier throughout the final two months of 2026, especially with two big tournaments on the schedule for late December - the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and the Spengler Cup.

While the Spengler Cup is typically overlooked on this side of the Atlantic due to it overlapping with the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, it has provided fans with some very memorable moments over the years. From Team Canada's dominance in the late-1990s and mid-2010s to the US Collegiate Selects - a team consisting of NCAA players - finishing runners up to HC Davos last year.

This time around, Montreal Canadiens fans will have an extra incentive to tune into the tournament, with top forward prospect Michael Hage among those heading over to Switzerland ahead of the Spengler Cup kicking off on Saturday, December 26th.

Montreal Canadiens Top Prospect Michael Hage to Play at 2026 Spengler Cup

Earlier on Thursday, the University of Michigan announced that Michael Hage, along with fellow teammate & Carolina Hurricanes prospect Jayden Perron, have been named to the US Collegiate Selects Team for the 2026 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

"University of Michigan ice hockey forwards Michael Hage and Jayden Perron have been selected to participate in the 2026 Spengler Cup as members of the United States Collegiate Select Team, it was announced Thursday (Oct. 15).

The U.S. Collegiate Select Team will be made up of student-athletes from across the NCAA, with each conference represented. This marks the second time the team has been assembled." The University of Michigan said on Thursday.

Hage, 20, is off to a strong start to his third year at the University of Michigan, with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) and is a plus-ten in four games. There was a bit of uncertainty back in the spring as to whether Hage was going to turn pro and sign his entry-level contract with the Canadiens or if he was going to return for another year with the University of Michigan, but he opted for the latter and so far, it's worked out quite well for him.

Three other players were named to the US Collegiate Selects roster in addition to Michael Hage and Jayden Perron, those being Buffalo Sabres prospect Brodie Ziemer, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Zam Plante and Boston Bruins prospect Elliott Groenewold. The remainder of the US Collegiate Selects roster will be released at a later date.

Big Change to 2026 Spengler Cup: No Team Canada

As Hage and his future US Collegiate Selects teammates gear up for what they hope is a deep run in Davos to cap off 2026, Team Canada, who have won the second-most Spengler Cup titles in tournament history (16) won't be in attendance.

Back in May, the Spengler Cup and Hockey Canada announced that the latter would not be icing a team at the 2026 tournament after failing to reach an agreement with tournament organizers. Canada had been a mainstay at the Spengler Cup every holiday season since 1984 and both parties are hoping that they'll return in a future installment of the tournament, potentially as early as 2027.

"Team Canada will not participate in the 98th Spengler Cup. Within the available time, no agreement could be reached with Hockey Canada on an extension of the collaboration. Following the expiration of the previous long-term contract, both parties intended to comprehensively take into account the changed sporting and economic framework conditions." The Spengler Cup said in an article in early May.

With Canada not participating this year, the field of six teams was officially announced over the summer. As always, HC Davos, the hosts, will be participating. They'll be joined by fellow National League club SCL Tigers, German club Adler Mannheim, Swedish club Frolunda HC, Finnish club Ilves Tampere and as mentioned, the US Collegiate Selects.

The 2026 Spengler Cup will begin on Saturday, December 26th with the SCL Tigers taking on Adler Mannheim in the first of two games on the opening day of the tournament. Despite Canada not participating, TSN will still be broadcasting the tournament from the opening game on Boxing Day all the way through to the final on New Year's Eve.

For Montreal Canadiens fans interested, Hage & the US Collegiate Selects will be playing against Frolunda HC at 2:15 pm ET on Boxing Day. Their next opponent will be HC Davos, but the date and time will depend on their result against Frolunda. If they defeat Frolunda HC, they won't face HC Davos until December 28th at 2:15 pm ET, however on the flip side, if they lost their opening game, they'll face the hosts at 2:15 pm ET on December 27th.











