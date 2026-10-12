CBJ B2B — 2026 Canadian Thanksgiving USA Columbus Day

Happy long weekend Americans and Canadians alike as we observe Columbus Day and Canadian Thanksgiving! This recap relives the opening back to back games of the latest 2026-2027 regular season for the Columbus Blue Jackets with travel and time zone changes.





Friday evening, the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated their first Metropolitan foe and postseason opponents in the Pittsburgh Penguins by the final score of 3-2 in shootout.





This also marked as the debut game of the season for defenseman Damon Severson, who had the opening goal halfway through the first period from alternate captain Zach Werenski and road alternate captain Cole Sillinger.





Just after the halfway mark of regulation, Home alternate captain Mathieu Olivier deflected his own setup attempt from Damon Severson one time shot obtained by Sillinger.





The returning Bryan Rust opened the Penguins scoring from former Avalanche defender and cup champion Samuel Girard.





Current fantasy forward owner and recent follower of Washington on Instagram, Russian center Evgeni Malkin tied the game in the third from pending unrestricted free agent Erik Karlsson to conclude the Penguins scoring this game.





Kent Johnson has the lone shootout goal in the opening round.





Cam Talbot won in his Columbus debut and made NHL history by being the first and only goaltender to win a debut game for nine different teams, including the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings, and Detroit Red Wings.





Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov saved 45 of 47 shots for a 0.957 save percentage through 65 minutes, and allowed one goal on three attempts in the shootout.





Cam Talbot saved 20 of 22 shots for a 0.909 save percentage through overtime and did not allow a shootout goal against.





CBJ 3 Stars of the Game





Damon Severson — goal (1), assist (1) Kent Johnson — shootout winner Cam Talbot — 1st CBJ win









In the second game of the back to back in St. Louis, the Blues and their “J-letter” forwards bested Jet Greaves by the final score of 5-3.





Val Nichushkin got his first goal as a member of the Blue Jackets from a Sean Monahan deflection. Erik Gudbranson had the secondary assist.





KJ got his first of the season from Fantilli’s first assist of the season and Werenski’s fourth.





Jake Neighbours and Jimmy Snuggerud’s two goals got St. Louis the lead in the second.





Cole Sillinger tied the game at 3 for his second from Charlie Coyle and Carson Soucy’s first Columbus point.





Jonathan Bergreen had the game winner and Pavel Buchnevich had the empty netter.





Jet Greaves allowed 4 goals on 26 shots faced for a 0.846 save percentage. Jordan Binnington saved 20 of 23 for a 0.870 save percentage.





CBJ 3 Stars of the Game





Valeri Nichushkin — goal (1) Kent Johnson — goal (2) Cole Sillinger — goal (2)



