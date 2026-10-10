CBJ G4 @ St Louis Blues

After a shootout victory over the Penguins, the Blue Jackets travel west to face the St. Louis Blues for a former central division matchup.
St Louis has had turnover up top and the roster with Steen succeeding Armstrong in the manager chair, and acquiring forwards Mason McTavish and Connor Michael. This whole team worries me in its mediocre state and could really use the rebuild to make them younger and hungrier.
After the shootout win, Severson was the hero in regulation while Johnson got the heroic goal.
Will they win back to back?
Projected Lineups
St Louis Blues
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Ross Johnston -- Pius Suter -- Zach Dean
Philip Broberg -- Adam Jiricek
Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Theo Lindstein
Injured: Logan Mailloux (hand), Tyler Tucker (knee), Alexey Toropchenko (upper body), Dillon Dube (neck)
Columbus
Matthew Knies—Adam Fantilli—Kent Johnson
Valeri Nichushkin—Sean Monahan—Dmitry Voronkov
Cole Sillinger—Charlie Coyle—Mathieu Olivier
Ryan Lomberg—Danton Heinen—Connor Garland
Zach Werenski—Damon Severson
Carson Soucy—Denton Mateychuk
Emil Andrae—Erik Gudbranson
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched — Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz
Injured — Issac Lundestrom, Ivan Provorov, Dante Fabbro
Players to Watch
STL — Connor McMichael — after a hot start that continued through my Thursday viewing against San Jose, he was great in my years seeing him in Hershey. He is destined for more.
CBJ — Lomberg — it’s his time to step up and show he is the Miles Wood replacement, and tough stud that won in Florida.
Predicted Final Score
STL — 2
CBJ — 4