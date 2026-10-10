CBJ G4 @ St Louis Blues

After a shootout victory over the Penguins, the Blue Jackets travel west to face the St. Louis Blues for a former central division matchup.





St Louis has had turnover up top and the roster with Steen succeeding Armstrong in the manager chair, and acquiring forwards Mason McTavish and Connor Michael. This whole team worries me in its mediocre state and could really use the rebuild to make them younger and hungrier.





After the shootout win, Severson was the hero in regulation while Johnson got the heroic goal.





Will they win back to back?





Projected Lineups





St Louis Blues





Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Connor McMichael -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Ross Johnston -- Pius Suter -- Zach Dean





Philip Broberg -- Adam Jiricek

Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo





Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer





Scratched: Theo Lindstein

Injured: Logan Mailloux (hand), Tyler Tucker (knee), Alexey Toropchenko (upper body), Dillon Dube (neck)









Columbus





Matthew Knies—Adam Fantilli—Kent Johnson

Valeri Nichushkin—Sean Monahan—Dmitry Voronkov

Cole Sillinger—Charlie Coyle—Mathieu Olivier

Ryan Lomberg—Danton Heinen—Connor Garland





Zach Werenski—Damon Severson

Carson Soucy—Denton Mateychuk

Emil Andrae—Erik Gudbranson





Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves





Scratched — Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured — Issac Lundestrom, Ivan Provorov, Dante Fabbro





Players to Watch

STL — Connor McMichael — after a hot start that continued through my Thursday viewing against San Jose, he was great in my years seeing him in Hershey. He is destined for more.





CBJ — Lomberg — it’s his time to step up and show he is the Miles Wood replacement, and tough stud that won in Florida.





Predicted Final Score





STL — 2



