Marchenko & Merzlikins for Knies ++

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets are finishing a blockbuster involving forwards Kirill Marchenko, Matthew Knies, and Elvis Merzlikins.





This is a sign and trade as agent Dan Milstein is actively negotiating an extension for client Marchenko with Toronto general manager John Chayka.

Knies, 23, is in year 2 of a 6 year, $46.5M deal. Columbus saved $11.5M after year one and $2M bonus from July 1. Next season there is one final $2M payout on July 1, 2027 before the backloaded deal benefits the Jackets’ pocketbooks.