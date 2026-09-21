Montreal Canadiens Weekend Recap: Double Dip to Open the Preseason

Hockey is back as preseason games officially got underway around the National Hockey League over the weekend and for the Montreal Canadiens, it was quite an enjoyable start with split squad contests against their longtime rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Montreal Canadiens Double Dip, Win Both Split Squad Games Against Toronto Maple Leafs

Cole Caufield Leads Canadiens to OT Win in Montreal

It was a quick start for the Canadiens in their game at the Bell Centre. Less than five minutes in, Juraj Slafkovsky tipped home a Luke Mittelstadt shot from the point, giving the Canadiens a 1-0 lead.

Slafkovsky, who is coming off his first career 30-goal campaign, will be looking to play a big role offensively once again and might be doing so on a different line, as was the case on Saturday when Martin St. Louis moved him from the top line and slotted him with Oliver Kapanen & Ivan Demidov.

Later in the opening frame, while on a 5-on-3 power play, Ivan Demidov doubled Montreal's lead on a no-look pass from Lane Hutson. Montreal headed to the locker room with a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes and were outshooting the Maple Leafs 13-2.

In the second period, the Canadiens got a big sloppy, which is to be expected in the team's first preseason contest and first game in 113 days. Two power play goals less than ten minutes into the second period from Henrik Rybinski and Colton Sissons brought the Maple Leafs level. With under four minutes remaining in the middle frame, Rybinski's shot went off Marc Johnstone and past Jacob Fowler to give Toronto their first lead of the night.

Toronto took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but it didn't take the Canadiens long to find an equalizer. Lane Hutson picked up a loose puck at the top of the circle and ripped it just under the bar, tying the game at 2-2.

That's where things would stand through 60 minutes as the Canadiens and Maple Leafs would need overtime to decide Saturday's contest at the Bell Centre. Less than two minutes into overtime, Juraj Slafkovsky took a roughing penalty during a scrum, sending Toronto to a 4-on-3 power play. The Canadiens stood their ground however shortly after Slafkovsky came out of the box, they took their chance to end the game.

Alexandre Carrier sent a stretch pass to Cole Caufield up the middle, who went back-and-forth for with Lane Hutson on a 2-on-0 before putting it past Samuel Hlavaj, giving Montreal a 4-3 overtime win.

WELCOME BACK MR. SATURDAY NIGHT! 🤩



Cole Caufield gets the overtime winner for the @CanadiensMTL! 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Wn0uff9AKT — NHL (@NHL) September 20, 2026

Phillip Danault Strikes Twice in Canadiens' Victory in Toronto

Meanwhile over in Toronto, the Canadiens and Maple Leafs played to a scoreless opening frame, with both teams tied at 8-8 in shots, as well. Early in the second period, the Canadiens would find the back of the next.

51 seconds into the second period, while on a 2-on-1, Zachary Bolduc found Phillip Danault, who outwaited Sergei Bobrovsky before flipping it into the roof of the net, making it 1-0 Montreal.

Later in the middle frame, Maple Leafs defenseman Darren Raddysh, who was traded to Toronto and signed an eight-year deal in June, tied the game on the power play in what might end up being the weirdest goal scored this year. Raddysh's shot broke Josh Anderson's stick and was tipped past Kaapo Kahkonen by Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson. After 40 minutes, the Canadiens and Maple Leafs were knotted up at 1-1, setting the stage for an entertaining third period.

Less than five minutes into the third period, Maksymilian Szuber, who was acquired from the Utah Mammoth in June, restored Montreal's one-goal lead on a wrist shot from the point. Szuber came into camp looking to push for a spot on Montreal's opening night roster, but after the play of former fifth overall pick David Reinbacher on Saturday, who finished the game third among Montreal skaters in ice time, it's hard to envision him making it now.

With under a minute to play, Phillip Danault scored his second of the night. Danault picked up the loose puck after Josh Anderson dumped it deep into the Maple Leafs' zone and put it into the empty net, making it 3-1 Montreal.

The Canadiens weren't done there as with a tad over 30 second remaining in the game, former Pittsburgh Penguins first round pick Samuel Poulin tipped home Filip Mesar's shot to give Montreal a 4-1 lead. That's where this one would finish as Montreal opened up the preseason with two wins on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Canadiens Send Star-Studded Lineup to Kraft Hockeyville Game in Trois-Rivières

Montreal is back in action tonight as Martin St. Louis' group heads to Trois-Rivières to take on the Ottawa Senators in this year's Kraft Hockeyville game. The community of Saint-Boniface, Quebec won Kraft Hockeyville, but due to rules & requirements to host an NHL preseason game, the contest will be played 25 minutes away in Trois-Rivières.

Many of Canadiens' veterans remained in Montreal, but it'll be a star-studded lineup for fans in attendance tonight and after the morning skate, the team's lineup was unveiled.

Samuel Montembeault, who grew up close to Trois-Rivières and still lives nearby in the offseason, will get the start in net, with Jakub Dobes backing him up. It's unclear if Montembeault will get the full game tonight or if he'll split the duties with Dobes, but it's safe to say it's a big night for the 29-year-old as he looks to make his case to remain on Montreal's roster this season.

With Chris Kreider remaining in Montreal, Alex Newhook will jump up to the top line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki this evening. The second line of Juraj Slafkovsky, Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov will remain intact for another game. Meanwhile on the blue line, Adam Engstrom will be on the top pairing with Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson will skate alongside David Reinbacher.

Cole Caufield and Noah Dobson will both wear A's on their sweaters tonight, with Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson among those remaining back in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens Lineup vs Ottawa Senators (Monday, September 21st)

Forwards: Caufield-Suzuki-Newhook; Slafkovsky-Kapanen-Demidov; Bolduc-Dach-Texier; Berard-F. Xhekaj-Pastujov.

Defense: Engstrom-Dobson; Hutson-Reinbacher; Struble-A. Xhekaj.

Goaltenders: Montembeault (starting); Dobes.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 pm ET. TVA Sports will have the game in French, while Sportsnet One will broadcast the game in English nationally across Canada.



































