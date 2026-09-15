Montreal Canadiens Make Big Announcements at Annual Golf Tournament on Monday

The Montreal Canadiens marked the unofficial start of training on Monday morning as the club took to the links for their annual golf tournament held in Laval-sur-le-Lac.

While it's not a guarantee every year, the Montreal Canadiens typically use their golf tournament as an opportunity to announce big news, whether that be a contract extension or a new member to the team's leadership group, such as in 2022 when Nick Suzuki was named the 31st captain in franchise history.

On Monday, the Canadiens didn't hesitate to make some a pair of big announcements which included both of what was mentioned above - a contract extension and a new full-time member of the leadership group, taking over the role once held by former Habs forward Brendan Gallagher.

Montreal Canadiens Announce Big News at Team's Annual Golf Tournament

Josh Anderson named alternate captain for the 2026-27 season

As mentioned, Brendan Gallagher's time with the Montreal Canadiens came to a close in the summer as he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations. Gallagher spent 14 seasons with the Canadiens, wearing an 'A' on his chest for 11 and over the summer, fans were debating who would be the team's new alternate captain.

Some suggested Lane Hutson, others mentioned Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, but to no one's surprise, the Canadiens opted to go with someone that has a bit more experience under their belt in the National Hockey League, that being veteran forward Josh Anderson.

"Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that forward Josh Anderson has been named alternate captain to Nick Suzuki. Defenseman Mike Matheson will also continue to act as alternate captain." the Canadiens said in an article on their website on Monday.

Anderson is no stranger to being part of the Canadiens' leadership group, however. At times during his tenure in Montreal, when an injury has popped up to a member of that leadership group, Anderson has worn an 'A', so it makes perfect sense to include him now on a full-time basis.

The Burlington, Ontario native is entering the final year of his contract, so it might be only one season with Josh Anderson being a part of the leadership group before that 'A' is passed on to one of the younger members of the core, such as the aforementioned Lane Hutson. That can change with one phone call, though, especially if the Canadiens want Anderson to stick around beyond the 2026-27 campaign.

Head coach Martin St. Louis signs new contract

The second piece of business the Canadiens got done on Monday was a new contract for head coach Martin St. Louis. St. Louis was set to enter the final year of his deal in 2026-27. Initial reports stated that the Canadiens had signed St. Louis to a three-year extension, but it was later clarified that the team essentially "ripped up" the final year of his current contract and signed him to a new four-year deal.

"I love what I do, and if they give me the vote of confidence that, 'Martin, you’re the guy,' I’ll continue. And if I’m not the guy, it’s OK. I am humble enough to know that it’s not just because you put so much effort into something that you will always succeed, but my heart is in the right place, and I love being the coach of the Canadiens." St. Louis said yesterday.

St. Louis, 51, joined the Canadiens as head coach in February of 2022, taking over for Dominique Ducharme. In 365 games behind the bench for Montreal, St. Louis has a 163-155-47 record, helping the Canadiens navigate through their rebuild and become a competitive team once again. Last season, the Hockey Hall of Famer guided the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Final, where they fell in five games to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Keeping St. Louis in Montreal through the 2029-30 seems like a no-brainer. He's accomplished quite a bit with this group already and as the Canadiens enter their competitive window with their most talented group, on paper, in decades, the sky is the limit for the bench boss as he looks to bring a 25th Stanley Cup to the city.

More News & Notes on the Montreal Canadiens

Arber Xhekaj & Canadiens progressing on new contract

With training camp opening on Wednesday, restricted free agent defenseman Arber Xhekaj is still looking for a new contract. There's been plenty of debate on social media about whether or not he'll remain with the Canadiens or if a trade could occur, but it appears that he'll be sticking around in Montreal.

Yesterday morning, TSN insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Canadiens and Arber Xhekaj's camp are progressing on a new deal and that it's getting close. LeBrun went on to add that the expectation is a deal should be reached between both sides before training camp opens tomorrow. Xhekaj was notably absent from the Canadiens' golf tournament on Monday, but it looks like things are heading in the right direction.

"Talks are progressing and things are getting closer on a new deal between the Canadiens and RFA D Arber Xhekaj. Not done yet, but the expectation is that he'll be at camp and signed." LeBrun said on X.

Talks are progressing and things are getting closer on a new deal between the Canadiens and RFA D Arber Xhekaj. Not done yet, but the expectation is that he'll be at camp and signed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 14, 2026

Kaiden Guhle reportedly out to begin 2026-27 season

The hope of beginning the season with a fully healthy roster quickly vanished on Monday morning. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported that defenseman Kaiden Guhle will miss the start of the 2026-27 season as he continues to recover from offseason surgery.

It was initially reported last week that Guhle underwent surgery for a suspected lower-body injury he sustained during Montreal's run to the Eastern Conference Final. The Canadiens have yet to confirm that Guhle had surgery, but they could make some sort of announcement regarding the blue liner on Wednesday when the team undergoes their medicals on day one of training camp.

As for when Guhle could return to the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie says that the former first round pick might not be available until November.

In 39 games for the Canadiens last season, Guhle registered 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 41 penalty minutes and was a plus-five. He went on to add eight assists in 19 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Training Camp begins tomorrow

As mentioned, the Canadiens will officially open up training camp at CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Wednesday. A full training camp schedule and roster haven't been unveiled by the organization yet, but the club's first on-ice session is set for Thursday morning.

The Canadiens will then open up their five-game preseason slate on Saturday with split-squad games against the Toronto Maple Leafs - one at the Bell Centre and the other at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop for both of those games is set for 7 pm ET.











