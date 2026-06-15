Where on Larkin's List Does it Make Sense to Land?

Dylan Larkin made a big splash even before the offseason began when it was revealed that the 11-year veteran had requested out of Detroit, likely bringing his time as a Red Wing to a close. However, the offseason is now underway, with the Carolina Hurricanes lifting the Stanley Cup for the first time in 20 years signaling the end of on-ice play for the moment.

Now, it's time for the front offices of the league to start playing poker, and Larkin has certainly put Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings in an interesting spot after revealing his hand.

Howdy, partner

After the initial shock of Larkin's trade request wore off, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported that Larkin had a three team trade list he'd be willing to waive his no movement clause for; Florida, Vegas, and Minnesota.

All three have been Stanley Cup contenders for the past few years, to varying degrees of success, which makes Larkin's list interesting, as his impact in a new place depends heavily on the destination. The Golden Knights were in the Cup Final this year and had the series lead until Rod Brind'Amour and the Canes roared back to life to win three in a row and take the series in six games. They're also mostly set down the middle, with Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, and Brett Howden as their top three centers.

Larkin doesn't really fit in the lineup, and his 8.5 million dollar cap hit doesn't fit for a cap strapped team either. Vegas would have to overpay either by sending Detroit two veteran pieces- one to slot into Detroit's top six and one to make room for Larkin's cap hit, or find a third team in order to help move contracts around.

Florida has two Stanley Cups in the past three years, and unfortunately for them, having a heavily injured roster prevented them from making the playoffs this year. With a healthier lineup next year and the ninth overall pick this year, the Panthers adding Larkin would be the cherry on top for the team as-is.

Making connections

There are, however, issues with Florida just as there are with Vegas. The Panthers are in-division opponents, which drives the price up a tick since Yzerman and Detroit will have to see him several times a year. That first round pick, plus a player, would likely be the starting point for any negotiation since Detroit doesn't have their first round pick this year, and will want a stab at a high upside player to get the Yzerplan back on track.

The only team on his list that actually needs Larkin, on paper at the least, is the Minnesota Wild, given that they do need a no.1 center. It's an interesting choice since the GM there is Bill Guerin, who Larkin celebrated a Team USA Olympic Gold win with, alongside Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy, who already play for the Wild. Funny that.

In any case, Minnesota still has some assets leftover after the Hughes trade and could swing a deal, though signing Micheal McCarron to a six year, 6.5 million dollar extension puts a bit of a wrinkle in that. Minnesota does have the cap space, and the assets.