Joe Pavelski is the Modern Head Coach the Maple Leafs Need

The Maple Leafs' High Stakes Coaching Search

The NHL held its annual Draft Combine this week ahead of the highly anticipated draft in Buffalo. All eyes were naturally drawn to top prospect Gavin McKenna. However, a massive spotlight was also shining directly on Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager John Chayka as the organization prepares to make the first overall selection. While securing the number one pick is a major priority, Chayka is also tasked with naming the team's next Head Coach following the termination of Craig Berube earlier this summer.

Diligence Over Speed

Over the weekend, Chayka discussed the coaching search extensively. He made it clear that the front office is navigating the process diligently, revealing they have already spoken to 55 potential candidates. If nothing else, this management group is doing their due diligence to ensure they do not rush into their next hire, a stark contrast to how the organization previously handled the quick hires of both Brad Treliving and Berube.

The Experience Factor

Reports last week indicated the Maple Leafs were leaning towards a coach with established NHL experience. Elliotte Friedman noted that Chayka and Mats Sundin felt the front office could benefit from a veteran voice if they could not secure a promising young mind like David Carle. Fortunately, Friedman recently clarified that while some candidates were told the team wanted more experience, that requirement has not entirely eliminated other compelling options.

Joe Pavelski Enters the Conversation

On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman revealed that former NHL star Joe Pavelski remains very much alive in the Toronto head coaching search. Pavelski retired after the 2023/24 NHL season following a legendary career. He played 1,332 games, scored 476 goals, and tallied 592 assists. He was a true workhorse who missed only 45 games his entire career. Even in his final season, Pavelski racked up 67 points in 82 games, retiring on his own terms rather than letting the game force him out.

Transitioning from Player to Mentor

A Stanley Cup eluded Pavelski during his playing days, but his quest for a championship is far from over. Since retiring, he has seamlessly transitioned into a mentorship role. He recently reached out to Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl to help him snap a goalless drought. Pavelski also spent time shadowing Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas and Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza in 2024 to understand the executive side of the game.

The Martin St. Louis Blueprint

Most recently, Pavelski stepped behind the bench as the Head Coach for the Madison Capitols 15U AAA team to coach his son. While a lack of professional coaching experience was once an automatic disqualifier, the success of Martin St. Louis with the Montreal Canadiens has completely shifted the narrative. St. Louis was coaching the Mid Fairfield Rangers 13U AAA before taking over the Canadiens. His profound understanding of modern gameplay and player management has led Montreal to significant success, including a Conference Finals appearance this season.

With his exceptional resume as a mentor and his prominent standing within USA Hockey, Pavelski has the tools to immediately resonate with the Toronto roster, from veterans like Auston Matthews and John Tavares to emerging talents like Easton Cowan and Matthew Knies.

The Perfect Mentor for the 2026 First Overall Pick

Hiring a coach without NHL experience might raise eyebrows for traditionalists, but bringing in Pavelski could be an absolute masterstroke for one critical reason: prospect development.

With Toronto holding the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the organization must remember that drafting a generational talent is only half the battle. Fostering the right culture to develop that player is a challenge the franchise has historically struggled to overcome. If Chayka is looking for the perfect mind to groom the future of the organization while managing current personalities, Pavelski brings an unmatched track record.

The Ultimate "Billet Dad" for Top Prospects

Pavelski's history of mentorship reached new heights during his final years with the Dallas Stars. When the Stars called up 19 year old Wyatt Johnston, Pavelski did more than just offer locker room advice. He acted as an NHL billet dad and moved the rookie into his family home. Pavelski taught Johnston everything required to thrive in the NHL, from professional daily habits and diet to elite mental preparation. Johnston quickly morphed into one of the league's top young centers. The setup was so successful that when top prospect Logan Stankoven was called up the following year, he moved into the Pavelski household as well. That level of hands on, completely invested mentorship is exactly the environment a top pick needs when entering the Toronto pressure cooker.

Elevating Young Superstars

A great coach is responsible for elevating everyone around them. In Dallas, Pavelski anchored a line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. His exceptionally high hockey IQ and calming presence helped mold both wingers into elite offensive threats. Robertson, who exploded into a 100 point scorer alongside Pavelski, frequently credits the veteran for teaching him how to mentally navigate the grueling 82 game schedule. A coach who intimately understands that mental grind can fast track a young star's confidence.

A Trusted Sounding Board for Slump Busting

Pavelski's leadership leaves a lasting footprint. During his time captaining the San Jose Sharks, he took a young Tomas Hertl under his wing and built a foundational work ethic. The connection was so strong that Pavelski continues to mentor him today. When Pavelski noticed Hertl struggling in a massive scoring slump recently, he called him directly and helped him break out of it. Having a coach who acts as a genuine sounding board rather than a demanding boss would do wonders for a roster with an often damaged team psyche.

Championing Modern Development

Pavelski thoroughly understands how the modern athlete learns. By helping launch TorchPro in 2021, a digital sports media platform aimed at educating the next generation of hockey players, he proved his dedication to youth development. He actively shares training tips, drill breakdowns, and personal hockey stories to provide young athletes with resources he never had. He speaks the language of the modern NHL player.

The Future of NHL Coaching

The NHL is evolving rapidly, and the coaching carousel needs to evolve with it. For decades, the league has recycled the same dying breed of old school coaches, the "old heads" who rely on fear, intimidation, and outdated systems that actively alienate today’s highly skilled and emotionally intelligent players.

Joe Pavelski represents the exact opposite. He is the future of NHL coaching. He is a forward thinking, modern hockey mind who understands that player development is about genuine connection, open communication, and cultivating a positive environment where players are allowed to grow. Replacing the old guard with innovative, emotionally invested leaders like Pavelski is no longer just an experiment. It is a necessary step forward for any franchise serious about building a sustainable, modern Stanley Cup contender.





Source: Joe Pavelski @ Elite Prospects















