Red Wings' Seider had Career Season

The season might've ended on a difficult note for Mo Seider and the Red Wings. However, Detroit's Diesel Engine had the best season of his young career, and the young German has continued to burgeon into a superstar defenseman for the Red Wings, eating up defensive minutes while adding a scoring touch this season.

Seider finished the year with a career-high 60 points in 82 games this year, with nice round totals of 10 goals and 50 assists. The big blueliner also continued his title of longest (current) continuous streak of starts in a Red Wings uniform. Seider has started all 410 games of his career since coming to Detroit, and the only player on the roster with a longer active playing streak is Alex DeBrincat at 456, who's been in the league since 2017.

Leading the Red Wings in minutes this year, Seider finished the season averaging 25+ minutes of ice time a game and still sat at a +15 rating. The only other Detroit defenseman to finish with a positive rating this year was his partner on the top pairing, Simon Edvinsson. His goals and assists marks were both career highs, beating his goal-scoring record from 2022-23 and his assists record from his rookie season when he won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie.

Seider hasn't really looked back since then, and this season was definitely his best, with some giving him Norris Trophy consideration, though with the Red Wings finishing outside of the playoffs and his lower point totals he is unlikely to win the award (at least this year) compared to some of the league's other marquee d-men.