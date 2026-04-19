Flyers Take Game 1, Set Physical Tone vs. Penguins

That’s how you start a playoff series.

The Flyers took Game 1 with a 3-2 win over the Penguins, and while the scoreline says it was close, the game itself told a different story.

For most of the night, the Flyers were the better team and they made sure Pittsburgh felt it.

This was an extremely physical game, and the Flyers set the tone early. Every puck battle was contested, every hit had purpose, and they made it clear from the opening shift that this wasn’t going to be an easy series. They didn’t just match Pittsburgh’s intensity, they exceeded it.

And that carried through the entire game.

The Flyers controlled the pace, dictated play, and spent long stretches in the offensive zone, wearing the Penguins down shift after shift. It wasn’t just skill, it was pressure, physicality, and relentless effort that tilted the ice in their favor.

The Penguins had their moments, as they always do, but the Flyers never really let them take over. Every push was met with a response, and more often than not, that response came with a hit or a hard-fought battle win.

That’s playoff hockey.

The Flyers played on their terms fast, aggressive, and physical. They were strong on the forecheck, forced turnovers, and made life difficult in every zone. Defensively, they stayed structured while still finishing checks, limiting clean looks and keeping Pittsburgh uncomfortable.

It was a complete effort.

And even when the game tightened late as it always does this time of year the Flyers didn’t back down. They stayed composed, kept the pressure on, and closed it out the same way they started it.

Physical. Relentless. In control.

That’s how you win in the playoffs.

Game 1 doesn’t decide the series but it sets the tone.

And if this is the tone, the Flyers are going to make this a long series for Pittsburgh

That said, it wasn’t all perfect.

The Flyers’ special teams struggled, and at times, it actually worked against them. Instead of building momentum, power-play opportunities stalled it. The puck movement wasn’t crisp, entries were inconsistent, and they failed to generate the kind of pressure you need in those moments especially in a playoff game.

And against a team like Pittsburgh, that can come back to hurt you.

It’s the one area where the Flyers didn’t match the level they brought at even strength. Because at 5-on-5, they were clearly the better team. But when given chances to extend the lead or fully take control, the power play couldn’t capitalize and that kept the game closer than it probably should’ve been.

That’s something that has to improve.

That said, it wasn’t all negative on special teams.

The penalty kill stepped up when it had to.

They were aggressive, stayed in lanes, and didn’t give Pittsburgh much room to operate. It was a composed effort that helped offset some of the struggles on the power play and kept the Flyers in control during key moments.

And while it was a full-team effort, a few players really stood out.

Travis Sanheim was excellent all night. He was steady on the back end, making smart plays, moving the puck efficiently, and handling Pittsburgh’s pressure without forcing anything. It was one of those performances where he just looked in control from start to finish.

And then there’s Sean Couturier.

Honestly, it looked like a throwback. He was laying the body, driving the net, and playing with the kind of presence we haven’t consistently seen since his peak years. He looked engaged, physical, and confident exactly what the Flyers needed from him in a series like this.

Denver Barkey also had a phenomenal game.

He brought energy every shift, was strong on the puck, and kept plays alive in the offensive zone. He didn’t look out of place for a second if anything, he looked like a difference-maker with how involved he was throughout the game.

And on the net, Dan Vladar did exactly what he needed to do.

He was composed, didn’t overplay anything, and made the saves he had to make. No panic, no wasted movement, just steady goaltending that gave the Flyers confidence all night.

And then there was Porter Martone who, in my opinion, had the play of the night.

That shot in transition was unreal.

He picked his spot and absolutely threaded it, beating the goalie clean with a release that gave him no chance. It wasn’t just a good shot, it was one of those moments where you knew it was in the second it left his stick.

Honestly, there was nothing the goalie could do.

Zero chance.

That’s the kind of finish that changes games in the playoffs. High-end skill, confidence, and the ability to deliver in a big moment and Martone looked every bit like a player built for this stage.