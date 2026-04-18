Toronto Maple Leafs GM Search Tracker: Every Candidate Profiled

The Ultimate Toronto Maple Leafs GM Search Tracker: Candidates, Profiles, and What They Bring to the Table





The Toronto Maple Leafs are the center of the hockey universe, and right now, the search for the next President of Hockey Operations and General Manager is dominating the headlines. If you caught the latest episode of Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts podcast, you know the MLSE brass isn't casting a small net. They are hunting for the right executive mind to navigate the most scrutinized front office in the NHL.





We've got a comprehensive list of who has sat down at the table, who is waiting in the wings, and one notable analytical mind that slipped away. Here is a breakdown of the candidates, complete with a brief background profile and the biggest pro and con for each.





The Interviewed Candidates





These are the executives who have already completed formal interviews for the dual Maple Leafs General Manager and President of Hockey Operations role.





Mike Gillis

The Profile: Gillis served as the General Manager of the Vancouver Canucks from 2008 to 2014, winning NHL Executive of the Year in 2011 while guiding the team to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Before and after his time in Vancouver, he has been a prominent player agent and a consultant focusing on building high-performance hockey cultures.

The Pro: Unafraid to push boundaries. During his Canucks tenure, Gillis was a pioneer in sports science, sleep studies, and analytics.

The Con: Roster rust. He hasn't held a General Manager position in the NHL in over a decade, which is an eternity in today's rapidly evolving salary cap landscape.





Source: Mike Gillis @ Elite Prospects





John Chayka

The Profile: Chayka made history in 2016 when he was hired as the General Manager of the Arizona Coyotes at just 26 years old, making him the youngest GM in NHL history. Co-founder of the hockey analytics firm Stathletes, his background is deeply rooted in quantitative data analysis.

The Pro : A pure numbers guy. Chayka brings a highly modern, data-centric approach to asset management, roster construction, and long-term cap navigation.

The Con: The optics. His messy, abrupt departure from the Coyotes right before the 2020 bubble playoffs left a lingering sour taste around the league, and his teams ultimately lacked deep playoff success.









Source: John Chayka @ Elite Prospects





Chris Pronger

The Profile: A bona fide hockey legend, Pronger is a Hall of Fame defenseman, a Hart Trophy winner, and a Stanley Cup Champion. Off the ice, he has worked for the NHL's Department of Player Safety and spent three years as a Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations for the Florida Panthers.

The Pro : Pure intimidation and respect. Pronger has off-the-charts hockey IQ and would immediately demand absolute accountability from the dressing room.

The Con: Lack of executive reps. While he has front-office experience, stepping straight into the Leafs' dual President/GM role is a massive leap for someone who has never been a primary architect of a team.





Source: Chris Pronger @ Elite Prospects





Brandon Pridham

The Profile: Pridham is currently an Assistant General Manager for the Maple Leafs, having been with the organization since 2014. Before joining Toronto, he spent over a decade working directly at the NHL Central Registry, literally helping to write and interpret the modern Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The Pro: The ultimate cap wizard. Nobody knows the CBA, the current roster's intricacies, and the internal workings of the Maple Leafs organization better than Pridham.

The Con: The "Status Quo" label. Promoting an internal candidate might alienate a fanbase desperate for a fresh, outside perspective and a total culture overhaul.





Source: Brandon Pridham @ Elite Prospects





Ryan Hardy

The Profile: Currently an Assistant General Manager with the Maple Leafs overseeing minor league operations, Hardy built a reputation as a developmental mastermind during his tenure as the GM of the USHL's Chicago Steel, where he turned the junior program into an absolute factory for NHL draft picks.

The Pro: Elite developmental track record. Hardy is a brilliant, forward-thinking hockey mind who knows how to draft, develop, and integrate young talent.

The Con: Experience gap. He has never held the top seat at the NHL level, making the jump to managing the biggest market in the sport a major risk.





Source: Ryan Hardy @ Elite Prospects





Ryan Bowness

The Profile: Bowness is currently the Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel for the New York Islanders, having joined the club in 2025 after a three-year stint in the Ottawa Senators' front office. The son of long-time NHL coach Rick Bowness, Ryan spent years grinding in the scouting trenches, notably winning a Stanley Cup in 2017 while working as a pro scout for the Pittsburgh Penguins before eventually becoming their Director of Professional Scouting.

The Pro: Incredible hockey pedigree and scouting chops. He grew up in the game, has a fantastic eye for talent, and is highly respected in scouting circles across the league.

The Con: Missing the heavyweight title. Similar to Hardy, he lacks the sheer executive gravitas and big-trade experience typically required to handle the Toronto media pressure cooker.





Source: Ryan Bowness @ Elite Prospects





On Deck: Candidates Expected to Meet





According to Friedman, the Maple Leafs' search committee is not done yet. The following names haven't met with the team just yet but are heavily expected to get their time in the boardroom.





Gregory Campbell

The Profile: A hard-nosed former NHL center who won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins, Campbell is currently the Assistant General Manager of the Florida Panthers. He worked his way up through Columbus as a development coach before joining Florida, where he also serves as the GM for their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

The Pro: A winning pedigree as a player combined with solid, modern front-office experience working his way up through the recently successful Panthers organization.

The Con: He is relatively green when it comes to steering the big-picture salary cap and blockbuster trade strategy required of a dual-role GM/President.





Source: Gregory Campbell @ Elite Prospects





Ryan Martin

The Profile: Martin is a highly respected front-office veteran currently serving as the Associate General Manager for the New York Rangers. Before moving to New York in 2021, he spent 16 seasons in the Detroit Red Wings organization, serving as an Assistant GM and cap specialist during a highly successful era.

The Pro : An absolute heavyweight in the executive ranks. Long respected for his cap management during Detroit's dynasty years, and currently doing stellar work managing the Hartford Wolf Pack and assisting the Rangers.

The Con: Flight risk. He has a very comfortable, high-ranking setup in New York, and it might be hard to pry him away to take on the uniquely stressful Toronto market.





Source: Ryan Martin @ Elite Prospects





Ross Mahoney

The Profile: Mahoney is a fixture in the Washington Capitals organization, currently serving as an Assistant General Manager. He previously spent 16 years as Washington's Director of Amateur Scouting, famously running the draft boards that brought in the core pieces responsible for the Caps' 2018 Stanley Cup championship.

The Pro : A drafting savant. He has an elite eye for amateur talent and a proven, decades-long track record of finding NHL contributors.

The Con: Specialization. His career expertise leans heavily toward amateur scouting rather than the day-to-day pro roster maneuvering and cap gymnastics expected of an NHL GM.





Source: Ross Mahoney @ Elite Prospects





The One That Got Away





Sunny Mehta

The Profile: Mehta is a pioneer in hockey analytics who previously served as the Assistant General Manager for the New Jersey Devils and as a director of analytics for the Florida Panthers. Known for his elite ability to translate complex data into actionable hockey strategy, he was a highly sought-after name in executive circles this spring.

Note: Friedman confirmed that the Leafs formally met with Mehta, but he was ultimately hired by the New Jersey Devils, which was reportedly his first choice all along.





What's Next For the Toronto Maple Leafs?





The next few weeks are going to be wild for the Leafs, especially with the NHL Draft Lottery set for May 5th. The front office needs a leader who can balance the spreadsheets with the eye test, all while handling the immense pressure of this market.



