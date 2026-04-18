The greatest two weeks in sports start today… and I’m going to go out on a limb and say these are the three most interesting series start today.





Ottawa versus Carolina is possibly a matchup of two of the top five teams in the East right now. People have no idea how well Ottawa has been playing. Not a lot of folks out there watch them very often unless you’re from Ottawa, but they are getting unbelievable goaltending and they’re just clicking. Carolina, meanwhile, is considered by many to be the best team in the East… and they are the most relentless team in the NHL, no question,, but they have playoff ghosts for sure……





A lot of people out there do predictions, and of course I have to do predictions as well, but my theory has always been to look at the certain factors that seem to always matter in the playoffs. I call these the Ek’s Factors… patent pending.





I started doing this because an old NHL coach once told me that you can always predict a playoff series by who has the better power play and who has the better goaltending… so those are two of the factors on here, but there’s a lot more.

And here we go with series number one…

Ottawa vs. Carolina : 3pm ET Today.

Senators:

Pressure: 4 (lower more pressure)

This team is really looking good right now.

Momentum:6

6-3-1last ten

Powerplay::7

Goaltending::8

Ullmark very hot right now

Matchup: 5

Canes won 2 of 3, but the last game played on April 4 was a 6-3 Sens win.

Home Ice Advantage:: 7

Intangible:8

A growing belief

Ek Factor: 45





Canes

Pressure: 2(lower more pressure)

No more playoff excuses.

Momentum:7

7-2-1 last ten

Powerplay::9

4thh in NHL

Goaltending::6

Playoff Goaltending always issue

Matchup: 6

Canes won 2 of 3, but the last game played on April 4 was a 6-3 Sens win.

Home Ice Advantage:: 10

Best home ice in NHL

Intangible:8

This team is relentless. Got some rest down the stretch..

Ek Factor: 48





Senators 45

Hurricanes 48





Next Up Wild/Stars, Flyers/Pens







