Exactly Who Will Advance in the Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche v WC2 Los Angeles Kings





A bottom feeder against the best? This is a cake walk. Thank you Kopitar, the farewell tour will end right at home. On the Hall and Holland will have to deal with whatever identity is left of this club.





Verdict — Avalanche in 4.





C2 Dallas Stars v C3 Minnesota Wild





The toughest first round matchup for entertainment and quality value is this one. “Best first round matchups in all sports.” Whatever, Bettman. The finals is the best matchup. Both teams are stacked and deep in every aspect. Dallas has the experience and success, where Minnesota is known as the one and done franchise.





Verdict — Stars in 7





P1 Vegas Golden Knights v WC1 Utah Mammoth





This may be the dark horse matchup of the first round. The debut of Utah in the postseason is not getting enough praise. The turnover of Tortorella so late is a risk. Does the goaltending stand out? Both have trouble with that.





Verdict — Vegas in 7





P2 Edmonton Oilers v P3 Anaheim Ducks





Feels like a lesser version of Avalanche and Kings, where the Oilers are this Goliath seeking their third strong Stanley Cup final tour, where the Ducks backed themselves into the postseason after a hot quarter start to the season under Coach Q. At least they have the toughest right side of defense to abuse Edmonton for a few games.



