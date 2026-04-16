Welcome To The "Mehta"verse! Devils Hire Sunny Mehta As New General Manager!

Just two days after their season ended on Tuesday, the New Jersey Devils announced that their vacant General Manager role is vacant no more.

In a huge move for the organization, ownership absolutely nailed it in obtaining the much coveted, former Assistant GM of the Florida Panthers, Sunny Mehta.

Mehta signed on in Florida six years ago, spending the last three as assistant General Manager. A huge part of the braintrust in Florida, Mehta helped the Panthers win back to back Stanley cups in his first two seasons as Assistant GM. Prior to that, Mehta broke into the NHL right here in Jersey, where this same ownership group brought him in as their first analytics based hire back in 2014.

Mehta, a former professional poker player, has a strong New Jersey upbringing. He grew up in Wyckoff, NJ and even played his high school hockey at Ramapo.