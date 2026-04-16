Exactly Who Will Advance in the Eastern Conference

M1 Carolina Hurricanes v WC2 Ottawa Senators





In what could be a true black and red collision of play styles, this is could be the most intriguing Eastern Conference matchup in the first round. In a battle of where did Warren Foegle and Mike Reilly play in their suitcase careers, the first place Hurricanes host the best Ontario team in the quarterfinals.





Carolina is one of the favorites to go the distance with the Panthers not in the postseason. Always near and around the top of the Metro through skill, analytics, and a disciplined head coach, they continue to scout and develop the right way. While it took time for Nikolaj Ehlers to situate himself with his new team, he had 71 points in the final 78 games of the season.





Ottawa has a Tkachuk brother, which means they also have a chance of going all the way. They’re red hot, physical, and deep. They know what’s at stake with only having the 32nd pick due to the Dadanov dilemma under Dorion. They will push to 7.





This is the hardest series for me select in the first round overall. For as much as both need to go the distance, and for as much fandom and faith I have in both organizations in the present and the future, Carolina’s window is right now. Ottawa has now and a few more years given the cost of the current core.





Verdict — I’m sorry… Carolina in 7 at home in double overtime.





M2 Pittsburgh Penguins v M3 Philadelphia Flyers





The battle of Pennsylvania warms my heart and soul to see the bloodbath the hockey world has missed for 14 years. While the core of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang are still Penguins, this was also the arrival of Sean Couturier to Flyers’ nation. After both teams dealt with lengthy, and in some cases unexpected, time away from the postseason, they both have each other.





Both teams added young scoring forwards and drafted even more to bring them to this point. With the rotation falling into their favor, they have the surprise runners-up for the Jack Adams Trophy in Muse and Tochett.





What toughness and snarl will we see through the seven game series? Are the legs of the Penguins’ veterans done for? Will the young guns be the story around the fun of this rivalry?





Verdict — Flyers upset in 7.





A1 Buffalo Sabres v WC1 Boston Bruins





The Buffalo Sabres and Jarmo Kekalainen are a wagon. Beer Sabres brought them their best season since 2011. Also, did not see either team going this far, but Buffalo is legit. No Panthers, no Leafs, here is the surprises of the Atlantic. I see this being a test of physicality and skill through 60 minutes of action. Welcome to the Sabrehood!





Verdict — Sabres in 5





A2 Tampa Bay Lightning v A3 Montreal Canadiens





The 2021 Stanley Cup Final rematch. The Corey Perry bowl. The prime Bolts and the young rising Habs. This may be the highest scoring series of them all. Love the future of Montreal, but they’re wounded and don’t have a super star goaltender like Carey Price anymore. Cole Caufield is a star. There’s more offense in him. The physicality on this Montreal team may push Tampa back a bit.





The Bolts have dealt with injuries throughout the entire year, and preserved with a historic breakout in Darren Raddysh. Kucherov is on another level. The Russian stars are why Tampa goes deep. Will they advance for once without Stamkos to hoist Lord Stanley?





This will be electric and thunderous, puns intended. I see a lot of 5-4 results here.



