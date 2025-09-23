Flyers Guest Writer: Ross. Tocchet vs. Tortorella

Tocchet’s Blueprint vs. Tortorella’s Tough Love

When I watch Rick Tocchet behind the bench, it feels different. He is not just barking orders or

pulling guys without a word. He is talking to his players, explaining the why, and getting them to

buy in. That’s why he walked away with the Jack Adams Award in 2024. It makes me think

about the Flyers under John Tortorella, where we’ve often seen the opposite benchings without

explanation and limited communication. In my opinion, that kind of difference in style can

completely change the culture of a team.





Tortorella has built his career on accountability and tough love, and at times that means leaving

players to figure things out on their own. Sure, that can light a fire under certain guys, but with a

young roster trying to grow, the lack of communication can feel more like a wall than a guide.

That is where Tocchet’s style shows how powerful clarity and conversation can be in shaping a

culture.





The difference is evident as early as training camp. Tocchet structures his camps around teaching

and communication, ensuring players understand exactly what is expected of them. Drills are

sharp, but they are also explained to players who know why they are doing something and how it

fits into the bigger system. That approach builds confidence and helps younger players settle in.

Tortorella, on the other hand, is known for his brutal conditioning skates, including the infamous

“rope skate” that leaves players gasping for air before the season even starts. It is an old-school

test of willpower, designed to push players to their breaking point. While it sets a tone of

toughness, it does not leave much room for conversation or instruction. The message is clear:

survive camp, prove you belong, and figure the rest out on your own.





Both methods send a message, but they create very different environments for players starting a

season. Tocchet’s camp feels like a classroom, while Tortorella’s feels like boot camp and that

difference says a lot about their coaching philosophies and the residual effects.





The Flyers are counting on their young players to shape the future, guys like Tyson Foerster,

Bobby Brink, Cam York, and Owen Tippett. These aren’t veterans who have already been

through years of trial and error; they’re players still finding their identity in the NHL. That’s why

Tocchet's style of communication is so effective. When a coach explains the reasoning behind a

decision, it helps young players learn faster, gain confidence, and understand how they fit into

the bigger picture.





This season also brings a new level of pressure. With the Flyers openly rebuilding, patience from

the fan base won’t last forever. Young players aren’t just developing, they're carrying the weight





of a city that expects effort and progress. That kind of spotlight can either push a group forward

or expose the cracks, and how they handle it will say a lot about where the rebuild is headed.

In the end, coaching is about more than systems and line combinations; it is about culture.

Tocchet has shown that accountability and communication can work hand in hand, creating an

environment where players understand their roles and buy into the bigger picture. Tortorella has

built a career on toughness and discipline, but in a rebuilding situation like Philadelphia’s, that

approach can only go so far without clearer guidance.





If the Flyers want their young core to grow into something real, they need a culture that teaches

as much as it demands. Tocchet’s success proves that style of coaching works in today’s NHL.

The question remains whether or not the Flyers can find that same balance as they push forward