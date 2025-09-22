Does Mason McTavish Deserve Matthew Knies Money?





This article is about the Mason McTavish contract. I'm going to get into the comparisons to Matthew Knies. The danger of Mason working out 2500 miles away from Anaheim camp as he sits out… and the personality of Pat Verbeek moving forward.





Mason McTavish would be in camp if the Ducks were willing to offer the Knies contract of $7.5M over 8 years. Instead, the highest Verbeek has been willing to go is reportedly $5.5M over 5 years. I think it would be best to start off with looking at Mathieu's contract and saying whether or not it's a good deal for both sides… I really think it is. Matthew Knies is still coming into his own in the NHL, and in my opinion, his upside would be close to the level of Brayden Point. They play a similar game and overtime. I believe Matthew's numbers will go up in a similar way…





That's a high bar, but let's compare McTavish to Knies.





Drafted (both in 2021)

McTavish: 3rd Overall

Knies, a steal at 57th





Position

McTavish: Center

Knies: Left Wing





Points so far

Mactavish: (.61 PPG) 60-80-140 in 229 Games

Knies: (.56 PPG) 44-50-94 in 161 Games





Responsibilities So Far:

McTavish is a strong two-way center. He has to skate and work more to fulfill those responsibilities. Also, he is the number one center on the team playing with Anaheim's talent.

Knies is a great second line left-wing, who can step up to first line for sure. But playing the wing and playing with more talented players is an easier role.





Perception:

This is very important in all of this.

McTavish plays for the Ducks, Knies plays for the Leafs. Were they to have played in the opposite markets, we might be seeing a Knies holdout, and there is little question that McTavish would be signed.





Not in Camp:

McTavish is currently working out with his junior team, the 67’s, in Eastern Canada. This is never a good idea. Remember what we saw last year with Swayman not in the Bruins camp. I do realize that one is a goalie and one is not, but still not being around the team right now is critical for a guy who is supposed to be the best player on the team….





What’s the Buzz?

Who is better?