OTT PreSzn1 v Toronto Maple Leafs

The preseason is underway for all 32 NHL franchises for the 2025-2026 season. In Ontario, the two provincial teams clash at the Canadian Tire Centre at 3pm on SN1.

Toronto had a plethora of turnover during the summer months as prospects headed overseas and a star player left home for more money and security.

Out

Nicolas Mattinen Signed with the Adler Mannheim of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (Germany).

Roni Hiroven signed with Kapat Oulu of the Finnish LIGA league.

Topi Niemela joined the IF Malmo Redhawks of Sweden SHL.

Resse Johnson and Cederic Pare did not renew an NHL contract; however, he is on AHL deal with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Pontus Holmberg did not have his arbitration rights renewed and signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mikko Kokkonen left and signed with the Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League.

Mitchell Marner was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign and trade.

Ryan Reaves was dealt to the San Jose Sharks.

Ty Voit was Placed on unconditional waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs for the purpose of being released from his contract.

Wyatt Schingothe and John Fusco were left unsigned.

In

Nicolas Roy was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights as the return for moving on from Marner.

Mattias Maccelli was obtained via trade from the Utah Mammoth.

Henry Thrun was acquired from the San Jose Sharks as the return for Reaves.

Vinni Lettieri

Travis Boyd

Michael Pezzetta

Benoit-Olivier Groulx

Dakota Joshua was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2028 4th round draft pick.

Tryout

D Owen Conrad is on a PTO.

Ottawa is looking to keep the progress continue from last season as the Battle of Ontario may be the Division battle to watch this season.

Gambling Odds Per Fan Duel

Ottawa

Win Stanley Cup — +3300 Win Atlantic Division — +750 Make Playoffs — -175

Toronto

Win Stanley Cup — +2200 Win Atlantic Division — +420 Make Playoffs — -270

Projected Lineups









Players to Watch





Toronto — Ben Danford — future of the Leafs’ defense





Ottawa — Jordan Spence — the present and debuting right handed blue liner will play this afternoon.





Predicted Final Score

TOR — 4

OTT — 5