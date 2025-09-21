Is Vegas NOT Signing Eichel TIED to a Trade for McDavid?









Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel… they've been linked for a long time and now there are intriguing rumors that Vegas might be up to something sneaky…





You can be 100% sure that Vegas is keeping an eye on Connor McDavid… ownership would love nothing more than to bring number 97 to the Black and Gold.





For weeks now, we've been hearing that Jack Eichel was about to get signed. Recently, Jack came out and said he wasn't worried about it….that he would keep negotiating tduring he regular season if he had to …..all he wants to do is play hockey…

Eichel is a more laid back guy…I wouldn’t expect Connor to say the same…





But if it was gonna get done, it should've been done. And don't forget that we were talking about one of the more aggressive teams in the NHL when he it comes to the Vegas Golden Knights. We're also talking about the team that may have the least amount of loyalty to their players. From season one it's always been about winning now and “what have you done for me lately?”





This was supposed to be a big weekend for Connor McDavid to sign in Edmonton and still nothing has happened and….there's no report of anything actually currently on the docket… that can of course change quickly.





I can't help but think that these two pending UFAs could be flipped. Would Eichel want to play in Edmonton? I could totally see McDavid playing in Vegas…. To make this trade in Vegas would have to include a few first round draft pick something they're not really afraid of trading…haha…



