CBJ PreSzn1 v St Louis Blues

The preseason is underway for all 32 NHL franchises for the 2025-2026 season. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, the 25th anniversary campaign welcomes the St. Louis Blues for a 5pm start at Nationwide Arena and on 97.1 The Fan.
St. Louis is looking to continue their success from last season, after shocking the league in the second half. This is the first full season of Jim Montgomery with the Blues and the last full season of Doug Armstrong as general manager before Alexander Steen takes over full time for the 2026-2027 campaign.
Out
- Tanner Dickinson
- Anton Malmstrom
- Zachary Bolduc was traded to the Montreal Canadiens
- Nick Leddy was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks
In
- Logan Mailloux was acquired from the Canadiens in the Bolduc swap
- Nick Bjugstad signed as a free agent
- Matt Luff signed as a free agent
- Pius Suter signed as a free agent
Tryout
- Milan Lucic
- Sam Stange
- Matthew Koprowski
The Blues made it to the first round last season and almost upset the President’s Trophy winners in the overtime of Game 7. With a full season of Monty and Cam Fowler, there’s a chance this team will make noise.
Columbus just missed the postseason in an emotionally driven campaign and this season is looking to be more positive for the quarter century celebration. Head coach Dean Evason is keeping the door open for all to prove themselves in the 7 preseason games for the Jackets. Today, fans will get the debuts of acquisitions Hudson Fasching, Ivan Fedotov, Dyson Mayo, and the return of Brendan Gaunce. Brendan Smith is also on a tryout for the Jackets.
Projected Lineups
St. Louis Blues
Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier—Pius Suter—Dalibor Dvorsky
Milan Lucic—Nick Bjugstad—Chris Wagner
Cam Fowler—Colton Parayko
Adam Jiricek—Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker—Samuel Johannesson
Joel Hofer
Matthew Koprowski
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dmitri Voronkov—Cole Sillinger—Mathieu Olivier
Yegor Chinakov—Luca Del Bel Belluz—Hudson Fasching
Mikael Pyyhita—Brendan Gaunce—Jack Williams
James Malatesta—Oiva Keskinen—Roman Achan
Brendan Smith—Dysin Mayo
Jake Christiansen—Charlie Elick
Daemon Hunt—Marcus Kearsey
Ivan Fedotov
Evan Gardner
Players to Watch
St. Louis — Milan Lucic — after taking time away from the game for family and personal reasons, the veteran is getting an opportunity to sign with another NHL franchise.
Columbus — Brendan Smith — the older brother of Reilly Smith of the Golden Knights, the former first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings is given an opportunity by President and GM Don Waddell to make the Jackets. Waddell also had Smith in Carolina in 2022, and was teammates with Wood and Severson in New Jersey.
Predicted Final Score
STL — 3
CBJ — 4