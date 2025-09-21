CBJ PreSzn1 v St Louis Blues

The preseason is underway for all 32 NHL franchises for the 2025-2026 season. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, the 25th anniversary campaign welcomes the St. Louis Blues for a 5pm start at Nationwide Arena and on 97.1 The Fan.





St. Louis is looking to continue their success from last season, after shocking the league in the second half. This is the first full season of Jim Montgomery with the Blues and the last full season of Doug Armstrong as general manager before Alexander Steen takes over full time for the 2026-2027 campaign.





Out





Tanner Dickinson

Anton Malmstrom

Zachary Bolduc was traded to the Montreal Canadiens

Nick Leddy was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks





In

Logan Mailloux was acquired from the Canadiens in the Bolduc swap

Nick Bjugstad signed as a free agent

Matt Luff signed as a free agent

Pius Suter signed as a free agent





Tryout

Milan Lucic

Sam Stange

Matthew Koprowski









The Blues made it to the first round last season and almost upset the President’s Trophy winners in the overtime of Game 7. With a full season of Monty and Cam Fowler, there’s a chance this team will make noise.





Columbus just missed the postseason in an emotionally driven campaign and this season is looking to be more positive for the quarter century celebration. Head coach Dean Evason is keeping the door open for all to prove themselves in the 7 preseason games for the Jackets. Today, fans will get the debuts of acquisitions Hudson Fasching, Ivan Fedotov, Dyson Mayo, and the return of Brendan Gaunce. Brendan Smith is also on a tryout for the Jackets.





Projected Lineups





St. Louis Blues





Pavel Buchnevich—Robert Thomas—Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours—Brayden Schenn—Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier—Pius Suter—Dalibor Dvorsky

Milan Lucic—Nick Bjugstad—Chris Wagner





Cam Fowler—Colton Parayko

Adam Jiricek—Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker—Samuel Johannesson





Joel Hofer

Matthew Koprowski





Columbus Blue Jackets





Dmitri Voronkov—Cole Sillinger—Mathieu Olivier

Yegor Chinakov—Luca Del Bel Belluz—Hudson Fasching

Mikael Pyyhita—Brendan Gaunce—Jack Williams

James Malatesta—Oiva Keskinen—Roman Achan





Brendan Smith—Dysin Mayo

Jake Christiansen—Charlie Elick

Daemon Hunt—Marcus Kearsey





Ivan Fedotov

Evan Gardner

Players to Watch

St. Louis — Milan Lucic — after taking time away from the game for family and personal reasons, the veteran is getting an opportunity to sign with another NHL franchise.





Columbus — Brendan Smith — the older brother of Reilly Smith of the Golden Knights, the former first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings is given an opportunity by President and GM Don Waddell to make the Jackets. Waddell also had Smith in Carolina in 2022, and was teammates with Wood and Severson in New Jersey.





Predicted Final Score

STL — 3

CBJ — 4