Montreal Canadiens Lines at Training Camp

With training camp starting this week, Martin St-Louis has given us an intinal glimpse at which forward lines he possibly wants to use to begin pre-season and possibly the regular season. As per The Athletic, this is what it looks like . Obivously, this can change with performances in camp, pre-season and injuries.

The first two lines are no surprise, but the addition of Beck on the third line is a welcome one. Like I said previously, I really like his overall game, and I believe he is ready to take the next step to the NHL. This leaves Kapanen, Veleno, Roy and Blais in a battle for a spot as the extra forward. The Habs have a lot of depth as all four of those guys arguably could make the team on another roster in the league. It wil be interesting to see how this will play out in the pre-season, as Beck needs to show he belongs in that spot. (I believe he does)