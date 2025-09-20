Auston Matthews Arrives at Leafs Camp Stronger Than Ever, Primed for Post-Marner Era





Auston Matthews has reported to Toronto Maple Leafs training camp looking like a man on a mission. After a 2024-25 season hampered by nagging injuries, the Leafs' superstar dedicated his summer to prioritizing his health and optimizing his physical conditioning. Opting against surgery, Matthews focused on a rigorous training regimen designed to build strength and enhance his muscle composition, and the results are already turning heads.





Berube Praises Matthews' Off-Season Transformation

The change has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff. Head coach Craig Berube was effusive in his praise for Matthews' condition, noting a significant physical improvement from last season.





Speaking with Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, Berube shared his observations:





“He does look very good. I think he’s stronger this year; he’s put a little weight on. I think he talked about maybe feeling a little too lean last year. And he’s feeling a lot better than he has, which is a very good sign.”





This comment suggests that the added bulk is a deliberate strategy to improve durability and on-ice power, directly addressing issues that may have limited him previously.





Evolving His Game for a New-Look Offense

This physical evolution aligns perfectly with the tactical shift expected of Matthews entering his second year under Berube. With the departure of elite playmaker Mitch Marner, the onus will be on Matthews to drive his own line more than ever before. His added strength will be critical in protecting the puck, winning one-on-one battles along the boards, and creating his own scoring opportunities.





Berube believes this new reality could push his star player to an even higher level of performance.





“Auston might take another step and start hanging onto pucks and beating people himself one-on-one. They might have to change and be a little more direct.”





A Healthy Matthews Eyes 50-Goal Resurgence





The prospect of a healthier, stronger, and more self-sufficient Auston Matthews should be a frightening thought for the rest of the NHL. If his off-season work translates to regaining his elite shot and a renewed confidence to take on defenders directly, the league could see the most dominant version of #34 yet.





Ultimately, any projection hinges on his ability to stay on the ice. While a more physically imposing Matthews has been a long-discussed "what if" scenario, this season presents the most tangible evidence that it could become a reality. If he remains healthy, a return to the 50-goal plateau is not just possible, but expected. For Matthews, this season is a prime opportunity to prove he can be the singular, undisputed engine of Toronto's offense.