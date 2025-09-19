Source: Big Push to Sign McDavid This Weekend...

Just got off the phone with a major source who confirmed what two sources earlier today told me: This is a pivotal weekend for the future of the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid. There’s going to be a major push this weekend to finalize a deal, likely a three-to-five-year contract. But if it doesn’t happen, as my source put it, “It will be welcome to the Wild West.”

Connor McDavid, his agent, and everyone involved in Edmonton remain confident they can get this done—as confident as anyone can be about something that should’ve been finalized by now but isn’t, for reasons that don’t seem tied to money.

Those reasons appear to center on McDavid’s view of where this Oilers roster is headed. Are they better than last year’s team?

I don't believe they are... I listened to Stan Bowman on XM radio say that it had nothing to do with money, only had to do with the team in place... apparently Stan also said the son CHED radio... that's a big problem.

There have been rumors that the Oilers were gonna go after Ilya Samsonov, and I really think that would be a good idea, but they have not looked in that direction at all right now.

What would happen next?

I guess other teams would be allowed to talk to his agent to try to work out a contract.. The the only way the Edmonton Oilers could get even close to value back is if their trading partner knows McDavid is signed long-term





stay tuned,..











