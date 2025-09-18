NHL — 25-26 Bold Predictions

Anaheim — While missing the playoffs, most of the roster will have career years.
Boston — the new basement team of the Atlantic and land a 2027 first for Pavel Zacha
Buffalo — the postseason drought continues as Pegula looks to the Nittany Lions as their recruiting pipeline.
Calgary — land a 2027 first for Andersson; however, Parekh becomes their number one defender in his rookie year.
Carolina — Kotchekov takes the reins from Andersen and head back to the conference finals once again.
Chicago — the new landing spot for Kirill Kaprizov will be within the Central Division.
Colorado — Landeskog returns to peak Cup form and still lose to Dallas.
Columbus — finish 9th in the Eastern conference. Fedotov becomes the new Bobrovsky.
Dallas — Hit the same wall in the Conference Finals again.
Detroit — fire Yzerman after the trade deadline.
Edmonton — Wins it all and loses McDavid.
Florida Panthers — second wild card in East, lose to Oilers in attempt of three-peat.
Los Angeles — miss playoffs after horrible summer signings.
Minnesota — Guerin more focused on the Olympics than the Wild squad, take a step back in strong 2026 draft.
Montreal — acquire Crosby for Dach and a first.
Nashville — continue to take get worse despite big 2024 signings.
New Jersey — Hamilton moved out of conference by the deadline with Palat to prepare for Quinn Hughes.
New York Islanders — Roy pulls an Avalanche and leaves mid season while the Islanders draft in the Top 5 again.
New York Rangers — sign Ilya Samsonov to replace Quick beyond next season.
Ottawa — Montreal first round for division fight.
Philadelphia — finish 1 point ahead of Pittsburgh and miss playoffs.
Pittsburgh — wins 2026 draft lottery fulfilling the 21 year prophecy between Lemieux, Crosby, and McKenna.
San Jose — most improved team by points
Seattle — worst in West.
St. Louis — fall out of postseason -
Tampa Bay — McDavid signs one year max deal.
Toronto — loses to Florida in 7 on home ice again.
Utah — makes playoffs and swept.
Vancouver — rebound for Pettersson and back to playoffs against Edmonton in rematch.
Vegas — sign Carter Hart and extend Eichel to finish first in West.
Washington — Ovechkin’s last full season will keep the Capitals relevant for this season before they become the new Penguins.
Winnipeg — this is the downfall year of Connor Hellebuyck and acquire Connor Ingram to remain relevant.
NCAA — Penn State University will be the best team in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2025-26 season.
CHL — Everett Silvertips win the Memorial Cup before Landon DuPont jumps to the NCAA.
Olympics — Canada narrowly edges the USA in some overtime shenanigans