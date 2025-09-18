NHL — 25-26 Bold Predictions (NHL News)

NHL News

NHL — 25-26 Bold Predictions

By Zak Macmillan

Sep 18, 20256:02 pm

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Anaheim — While missing the playoffs, most of the roster will have career years. 


Boston — the new basement team of the Atlantic and land a 2027 first for Pavel Zacha 


Buffalo — the postseason drought continues as Pegula looks to the Nittany Lions as their recruiting pipeline. 


 Calgary — land a 2027 first for Andersson; however, Parekh becomes their number one defender in his rookie year.


Carolina — Kotchekov takes the reins from Andersen and head back to the conference finals once again.


Chicago — the new landing spot for Kirill Kaprizov will be within the Central Division.


 Colorado — Landeskog returns to peak Cup form and still lose to Dallas. 


Columbus — finish 9th in the Eastern conference. Fedotov becomes the new Bobrovsky.


 Dallas — Hit the same wall in the Conference Finals again.


Detroit — fire Yzerman after the trade deadline.


Edmonton — Wins it all and loses McDavid.


 Florida Panthers — second wild card in East, lose to Oilers in attempt of three-peat.


 Los Angeles — miss playoffs after horrible summer signings.


Minnesota — Guerin more focused on the Olympics than the Wild squad, take a step back in strong 2026 draft. 


Montreal — acquire Crosby for Dach and a first. 


Nashville — continue to take get worse despite big 2024 signings.


New Jersey — Hamilton moved out of conference by the deadline with Palat to prepare for Quinn Hughes.


 New York Islanders — Roy pulls an Avalanche and leaves mid season while the Islanders draft in the Top 5 again.


 New York Rangers — sign Ilya Samsonov to replace Quick beyond next season.


Ottawa — Montreal first round for division fight.


Philadelphia — finish 1 point ahead of Pittsburgh and miss playoffs.


Pittsburgh — wins 2026 draft lottery fulfilling the 21 year prophecy between Lemieux, Crosby, and McKenna.


San Jose — most improved team by points


Seattle — worst in West.


St. Louis — fall out of postseason - 


Tampa Bay — McDavid signs one year max deal.


Toronto — loses to Florida in 7 on home ice again.


Utah — makes playoffs and swept.


Vancouver — rebound for Pettersson and back to playoffs against Edmonton in rematch.


Vegas — sign Carter Hart and extend Eichel to finish first in West. 

Washington — Ovechkin’s last full season will keep the Capitals relevant for this season before they become the new Penguins. 


Winnipeg — this is the downfall year of Connor Hellebuyck and acquire Connor Ingram to remain relevant. 

NCAA — Penn State University will be the best team in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2025-26 season. 

CHL — Everett Silvertips win the Memorial Cup before Landon DuPont jumps to the NCAA.  

Olympics — Canada narrowly edges the USA in some overtime shenanigans


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