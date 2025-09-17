The Oilers Training Camp and McDavid

Training Camp begins today for the Oilers with players reporting for medical and fitness and then the fun begins.





Matthew Savoie had a good rookie camp and this needs to continue going into main camp. In my opinion, he needs to make the team this year and play on the second line with Draisaitl and Mangiapane. Like I said before, give him a lot of run way and don't lose patience after 2-3 games. Given a chance, I'm sure he can pot 40 points, which for me would be a success.





Other than that, I'm eager to see what Noah Philp, Quinn Hutson, Viljami Marjala and David Tomasek will look like. If a couple of them can make the team and have a positive impact, that would go a long way to bringing some youth to the lineup.





Speaking of youth, what everyone has been talking about today has been McDavid's concern that the Oilers lineup is getting old and may not be able to compete for a Stanley Cup in the coming years. This is a valid concern, and there were reports that McDavid and Draisaitl were not too happy when Oilers management lost Holloway and Broberg to offer sheets. Arguably their top two prospects gone just like that. I really don't blame him for being wary. Since he has been drafted, player development and asset managment has been akin to a finger painting compared to say a Florida work of art.



