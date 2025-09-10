Habs Rookie Camp Begins Today

Good morning!
Just a quick reminder that Habs rookie camp beings today and will go on until September 16th!
Here is a list of the players slated to attend as per Sportsnet:
Forwards: Owen Beck, Ivan Demidov, Will Dineen, Joseph Dunlap, Mark Estapa, Egor Goriunov, Oliver Kapanen, Filip Mešár, Israel Mianscum,
Hayden Paupanekis, Vinzenz Rohrer, Typer Thorpe, Luke Tuch, Matthew Wang, Florian Xhekaj
Defencemen: Adam Engström, Carlos Händel, Simon Lavigne, Andrew MacNiel, Maleek McGowan, Bryce Pickford, Owen Protz, David
Reinbacher
Goaltenders: Jacob Fowler, Arseni Radkov, Mikus Vecvanags
Like everyone, I can't wait to see what Demidov, Reinbacher, Engström and Fowler will look like. Personally, I really want to see what impact Reinbacher will have. I hope he makes the team out of camp and is paired up with Hutson for the season. Today will only include medicals for the players, but practice starts tomorrow along with some interviews! The boring summer is coming to an end!