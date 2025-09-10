The Goalie Loophole: How Dennis Hildeby Can Help The Leafs Beat the NHL's New Playoff Cap

NHL's New 'Playoff Cap Counting' Rule: How the Third-String Goalie Became a Secret Weapon





The End of the LTIR Playoff Loophole





The era of the playoff LTIR loophole is officially over. In a significant move, the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to enforce a “Playoff Cap Counting” rule for the upcoming season, forcing teams to stay under the $95,500,000 salary cap for each playoff contest. The days of stashing assets on injured reserve only to have them return for Game 1 are gone.





This change, along with tighter salary retention rules, makes the trade deadline a minefield. But where there’s new regulation, there’s new opportunity. The most undervalued strategic asset in this new landscape may just be the third-string goalie.





A New Strategic Asset: The Third-String Goalie





For a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs, the development of Dennis Hildeby is now paramount. On a two-way contract, a serviceable Hildeby could become a secret weapon, capable of freeing up nearly $2,000,000 in precious playoff cap space. The concept is simple: use him in situations where the game's outcome is all but certain, much like a baseball team brings in a position player to eat innings in a blowout.





This allows the team to keep their primary backup fresh for when he's truly needed. More importantly, the financial flexibility it creates is tangible. It could mean the difference between having an impact player like Max Domi in your lineup or having to dress a less expensive player like Steven Lorentz to make the numbers work.



