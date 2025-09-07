The Latest Connor McDavid Comments

Recently, Connor McDavid had an interview with TSN's Ryan Rishaug where they discussed the on going contract saga. It's a great sit down and I recommend you all read it. You can find it here.





Now when I read the interview I get two senses.





One: Connor seems to want to stay with the Oilers for the most part hockey wise. He's established himself in the NHL as the best player. He's got Draisaitl to lean on and the system compliments his style of play. Also, he seems to believe in the team's direction and enjoys his teammate's a lot, as they have been through two cup finals together. I think at then end of the day, if it just came down to hockey and money, McDavid would have signed. Connor is not after a pay day.





Two: Family. (Now I may be wrong, this is just a sense) I think the one thing that may be pushing McDavid for a change is family. Living in Edmonton can be tough on some people as the winters are long and dry and cold. Personally, I love Edmonton and I would live there if I had the chance. But when you're young and rich and can live in L.A, Florida, Vegas or even New York city, its something very serious to take into consideration. He's earned that right as he's given the Oilers a decade of his career and has had to suffer through gross incompetence from coaching and management. Obviously I want him to stay on for the next 8 years, but I would not hold it against him if he bolted for Vegas or L.A.





Again, I know nothing of what's going on in anyone's head, but I think he will sign a 2-3 year deal and try to get Edmonton a cup, especially since Leon is here for the long haul, but leave afterwards. Now I have zero proof of this, it's just my gut analysis based on that interview.