McDavid/Bouchard FOR Matthews/Rielly/OEL?

So this Is just for fun, but lets really look at this…
These two teams have more in common than they do apart. When you just look at the pressure on both to bring a Cup back to Canada it is immense..The Oilers have been to two Cup Finals in two years, but that might only be because they play in the West. It is important to remember that Toronto played Florida MUCH tougher in the playoffs stretching to 7 games.
The Trade
To Toronto:
- Connor McDavid
- Evan Bouchard
To Edmonton:
- Auston Matthews
- Morgan Rielly
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Why Edmonton Considers,,,
- Matthews Factor → Arguably the best natural goal scorer in the game, locked in longer than McDavid, and a true 200-foot player.
- Rielly Factor → Instantly the best defenseman Edmonton has had since Chris Pronger, stabilizing the left side with Nurse and adding leadership.
- OEL Factor → Veteran presence and power-play depth, capable of eating middle-pair minutes.
- Big Picture → If McDavid won’t commit long-term, Edmonton ensures the franchise centerpiece role is covered by Matthews.
Why Toronto Considers,,,
- McDavid Factor → The dream. A hometown kid who could electrify Toronto like no one since Sundin. With him, the Leafs’ Cup window opens,
- Bouchard Factor → Fills Toronto’s greatest need: a right-shot, top-pair defenseman with a booming shot for the power play. He’s already proven he shines brightest in the postseason.
- Big Picture → Toronto takes the bigger swing, but with McDavid and Bouchard, they solve both their superstar and defense questions in one move.
Salary Cap Reality
- One year. McDavid ($12.5M) + Bouchard ($10.5M) ≈ $22.5 M
- McDavid could sign for 17M + Bouchard 10.5. so lets say this is $27.5 on the Leafs Cap
- Matthews ($13.25M) + Rielly ($7.5M) + OEL ($3.5M) ≈ $24.25M on Edmonton Cap.
- OEL’s 3-year, $3.5M deal is a modest stabilizer in this structure.
- Key caveat → Toronto cannot make this deal without securing a McDavid extension. Otherwise, the risk is catastrophic.
What's the Buzz?
Who Wins and Would You Do it?