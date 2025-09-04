Zibanejad Domino Effect in 2025 taken Harrisburg

Zibanejad Domino Effect in 2025

By Zak Macmillan

Sep 4, 20258:42 pm

1comment-bubble

 Mika Zibanejad for Derrick Brassard as the players being swapped looked like a money saving move for the Senators at first glance, but the impact it left for the moves after is still felt today on most of the Eastern Conference. 


To NYR

To OTT 

Zibanejad

Brassard

18 2 (Bergrren) flipped for Smith and 17 3 Gallant 

18 7 Loheit


To PIT

to VGK

To OTT

Brassard

Reaves

Gustavsson

Dunn

18 4 (Demin)

Cole

Lindberg 


18 1 (Miller)

18 3 Annuen


19 3 (Honka)





To CBJ

To OTT

Cole 

Mourtey


20 3 Lafferiere


To TOR

To OTT

20 3 Laff 

Carcone 

Luchuk 

Zatisev

Harpur

 Brown

Ceci



To MIN

To OTT

Gustavsson 

Talbot 


To NSH

To OTT

Carcone

Magwood 


To Chicago

To OTT

Zatisev

Future 

23 2 Kansterov 


26 4 



To WSH

To OTT

Brown

24 2 Yegorov (part of Chychrun deal) 


To UHC

To OTT

24 2 Yegorov

Chychrun 

23 1 But 


26 2 



To WSH

To OTT

Chychrun

Jensen


26 3


25/26 Results

Rangers

Senators

Wings

Capitals 

Wild

Kings

Utah 

Sharks 

Devils 

Leafs 

Hurricanes

Flyers

Vegas

Pittsburgh 

Seattle

Dallas

blues

Jackets

Canucks

Zibanejad 

Jensen 

Berggren

Chychrun 

Gustavsson

Lafferiere

But

Reaves

Brown 

Thrun 

Miller

Grebenkin 

Smith 

Dumba 

McCann

Kolyachonok

Bjugstad

Voronkov 

Aman 

Morrow

26 3rd WSH

Talbot 

Sourdif 


Ceci

Cole



Laughton








Smith 


26 1 CAR/DAL






Carcone



Moldenhauer
















26 2 OTT













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