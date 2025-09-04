Zibanejad Domino Effect in 2025

Mika Zibanejad for Derrick Brassard as the players being swapped looked like a money saving move for the Senators at first glance, but the impact it left for the moves after is still felt today on most of the Eastern Conference.
To NYR
To OTT
Zibanejad
Brassard
18 2 (Bergrren) flipped for Smith and 17 3 Gallant
18 7 Loheit
To PIT
to VGK
To OTT
Brassard
Reaves
Gustavsson
Dunn
18 4 (Demin)
Cole
Lindberg
18 1 (Miller)
18 3 Annuen
19 3 (Honka)
To CBJ
To OTT
Cole
Mourtey
20 3 Lafferiere
To TOR
To OTT
20 3 Laff
Carcone
Luchuk
Zatisev
Harpur
Brown
Ceci
To MIN
To OTT
Gustavsson
Talbot
To NSH
To OTT
Carcone
Magwood
To Chicago
To OTT
Zatisev
Future
23 2 Kansterov
26 4
To WSH
To OTT
Brown
24 2 Yegorov (part of Chychrun deal)
To UHC
To OTT
24 2 Yegorov
Chychrun
23 1 But
26 2
To WSH
To OTT
Chychrun
Jensen
26 3
25/26 Results
Rangers
Senators
Wings
Capitals
Wild
Kings
Utah
Sharks
Devils
Leafs
Hurricanes
Flyers
Vegas
Pittsburgh
Seattle
Dallas
blues
Jackets
Canucks
Zibanejad
Jensen
Berggren
Chychrun
Gustavsson
Lafferiere
But
Reaves
Brown
Thrun
Miller
Grebenkin
Smith
Dumba
McCann
Kolyachonok
Bjugstad
Voronkov
Aman
Morrow
26 3rd WSH
Talbot
Sourdif
Ceci
Cole
Laughton
Smith
26 1 CAR/DAL
Carcone
Moldenhauer
26 2 OTT