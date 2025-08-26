Mercer; A Key To Devils Success

While there are many players who must preform in order for the New Jersey Devils to have success this upcoming season, a step forward by Dawson Mercer could arguably be the most impactful. While we know what to expect out of Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes; the deliberation continues on Mercer. When it comes to Mercer, returning to top form and maybe even a slight uptick can make a Devils top nine even that much more lethal.

What We Know

Mercer Is Reliable

Having played all 82 games in his first four seasons with NJ, Merc Dawg finds himself just 74 away from breaking Travis Zajac’s franchise iron man streak of 401 consecutive games played.

Mercer Can Skate

Number 91 is always moving. His skating ability and relentless attack fits Jersey’s system well. Analysis from last season had Mercer in the 89th percentile for 20MPH speed bursts.

Mercer Is Versatile

Throughout his career, the former 18th overall pick has played both center and wing as well as on power play and penalty kill units.

What We Don’t Yet Know

Is He A 10+, 20+, or 30+ Goal Guy?

In his sophomore season, Mercer seemed poised to break 30 goals in the coming years. With 27G and 29A, Mercer was viewed by many as a budding offensive threat. He has since regressed, with just 39 total goals over the next two campaigns. The oft snake bit Mercer has experienced far too many goal droughts in the past two seasons, making his 22’-23’ totals of 27 tucks seemingly more of an anomaly than the norm. With a deeper supporting group this season, this question should be answered.

Will He Be Here Long Term

While the Quinn Hughes to Jersey talks heat up yet again, we begin to wonder what kind of package goes to Vancouver. While whispers of Jesper Bratt in the deal infuriate me (we don’t need to trade an elite young star to a team that has no leverage, we can just wait) a player like Mercer combined with a Nemec or Hamilton and whatever draft picks they would like seems to make sense. Mercer’s two years left at under $5m should be attractive to any team interested in adding middle six depth. If there’s a significant trade whether with the Canucks or any other suitor, Mercer in my opinion is a great bargaining chip.

Save this blog and reference it at the end of next season. If Mercer has 55+ points for the Devils they will have had a very strong season, this I guarantee. I'm so confident in such that if he goes 55+ and the Devils are not top two in the Metro, I’ll host a Hockeybuzz Devils happy hour at Redd’s or American Whiskey prior to a 26’-27’ Devils home game. So raise your glass and cheers to Mercer and the Devils being a success, and to me not having to spend $1,000 on food and drinks for all of you readers who I do appreciate more than you know! Thanks for reading!