Likeliness of Quinn Hughes Deal Prior to Season Increasing(e4)

The common narrative so far this season when it comes to Quinn Hughes is that the devils are willing to wait until he is an unrestricted free agent... after all, the Devils have another Hughes. They're trying to sign. Luke Hughes is still a restricted free agent, and I imagine that is taking up most of the time in Tom Fitzgerald's office...

The Vancouver Canucks are coming out a really tough season and there's a lot of pressure on them to go into this year drama free. That is why I'm told that management is starting to push the Quinn Hughes trade narrative out there because they simply don't want to go into a season where everybody's asking the question: "When is he going to be traded?" One needs to remember that Rutherford in Vancouver is very good at trading players for players and does not often get caught losing somebody for nothing....





If New Jersey is to unite the Hughes Brothers before the season it's gonna cost them... but in a way that could be helpful to New Jersey because they need to trade away cap space to make this really happen... I am still of the mindset that Jespar Bratt is the puzzle piece Vancouver wants and at some point the devils may have to realize this could become impossible without adding talent....





Even if your goal is to try to sign Quinn without losing someone, the Cap Space could never work out... Quinn will be designed as the highest paid defenseman in the NHL in this next deal. Jack and Luke could end up being the second and third highest paid player behind Quinn on the Devils. So if the goal is to keep the three brothers together, something clearly has to give...



