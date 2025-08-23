The TRUE WAY to Rank the top NHL Centers? Would you Trade #2 for #1? #3 for #2 or #1...etrc















NHL.com did a good job this summer of spicing things up by giving us the top 20 of each position to discuss.





However, to me, the most controversial thing about this list is how it's done because if you wanna just say top 20 centers, that's not enough information to actually discern these guys… I mean, how do you get to the top 20? Are you just talking about scoring? Are you talking about success in the playoffs? Are you talking about their entire career or where they are right now?





Here's how I wanna do it…





This is very much a What have you done for me lately world. If I were to do a list right now of who the best centers are in the NHL right now based on their entire careers, then Sydney Crosby takes the top spot easily…. But is he really the player you'd want right now?





Would you trade 2025 Sydney Crosby for McDavid? Draisaitl. MacKinnon, Barkov?





To me, that's the way you have to do it…





The number one spot has to be taken currently by Connor McDavid because there is not a center in the NHL in my opinion whom I would trrade straight up for McDavid.





#1 McDavid.

#2. MacKinnon.





I twould rade MacKinnon for McDavid, but there is not another center I would trade McKinnon for… make sense?





#3. Barkov.





I would trade him for MacKinnom or McDavid…But NOT for Crosby, Draisaitl, or Auston Matthews. or less





#4 Draisaitl…





I would trade Draisatl for Barkov or above, but not for Celebrini or below..





#5. Celebrini





I would trade Celebrini for Draisaitl but not for Matthews





#6 Matthews





I would trade Matthews for Celebrini or above but not for Crosby or below





#7 The Rights to Gavin McKenna





I would trade McKenna’s Rights for MNatthews or above, nut not for Crosby and below..





#8 Crosby





I would trade Crosby for McKenna’s rights or above, but not for Jack Hughes or below





#9 Jack Hughes





I would trade Hughes for Crosby or above, but not for Stutzle or below…





#10 Stutzle





I would trade Stutzla for Jack Hughes or above, but not for Jack Eichel.





#11 Eichel

#12 Suzuki

#13 Point

#14 Schiefele

# 15 Bedard

#16Clayton Keller

#17 Aho

#18 Necas

#19 Hirshier

#20 Johnston





How would you re-re-arrange this>



















